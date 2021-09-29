How to edit Memoji

In 2017, Apple introduced Animoji, a feature that leverages Apple’s Face ID camera technology to map popular emoji characters to your face in real-time recordings, making them appear to imitate your facial expressions. In 2018, Apple released Memoji, an extension of that feature. Memoji allows you to build an avatar that monitors your facial movements in the same way as Animoji does, and they look like you.

Memoji are Animoji that have been personalised. It’s practically Apple’s version of Snapchat’s Bitmoji or Samsung’s AR Emoji. These Animoji may be made to appear like you. You may witness the Memoji alter in real-time as you tweak the head shape, brows, and eye colour with Message’s built-in Memoji building tool.

Use the apps bar in Messages for iOS to edit or create a new Memoji.