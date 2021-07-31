How to update your Tesla

It would be fair to say Tesla may have paved the way for over-the-air software updates for cars. Ever since the Model S arrived all the way back in 2012, the user interface and software features have gradually improved through the use of updates that can be easily downloaded through the car’s Wi-Fi connection.

These updates include changes to the Tesla infotainment system, while their software updates add new features like rain-sensing wipers, as well as the option to switch creep on or off. All of these changes result in a constant flow of improvements to the Autopilot driver assistance system.

Updating your Tesla

If you have not been notified about a new software update, you can check on this manually by opening up the Software tab on the touchscreen.

If a new update has been made available for you, a notification will appear on the centre of the screen and will give you the option to either download and install right away, or schedule for later.

Updates can easily be downloaded over the car’s cellular connection while driving, but for the fastest, smoothest download, you should do this while you are connected to Wi-Fi.

Another way to check for an update is to tap on Controls > Software. If there is no update available, you should be able to see the message: “Your car software is up to date.”

To begin the process of the update, tap on the yellow icon, which can be found at the top of the infotainment display. Here, you can start the procedure immediately, or choose and schedule a time for the update to begin (such as during the night when you do not need to use the car).

Once this time has been scheduled, the yellow icon will turn white and disappear when the update begins. Tap the yellow icon at any time before the update starts if you suddenly wish to change the schedule.

If you want to begin the process of the update right away, tap on Controls > Software. Alternatively, software updates can also be installed through the Tesla smartphone app.

If you wish to find out more about what is included with each software update, the release notes can be found by manually heading to Software > Release Notes on the infotainment display.