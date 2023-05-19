How To Upgrade Batteries in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Enhancing the battery life in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is crucial for maximizing the potential of your Ultrahand creations and ensuring their prolonged operation. This guide will provide you with information on how to acquire additional batteries, allowing you to expand your adventures in the game.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Ultrahand ability grants players the power to construct vehicles like cars and airships, which can be incredibly useful throughout their journey. However, these devices rely on battery power to function effectively.

Thankfully, Link has the opportunity to upgrade his battery in the game, granting his contraptions improved longevity. This upgrade proves invaluable when attempting to reach the game’s Sky Islands or traverse the vast lands of Hyrule efficiently.

To obtain more battery power in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you must focus on upgrading your Energy Cells. These Zonai batteries are situated on your belt and provide the necessary power to fuel the vehicles and machines you create. Although the game does not elaborate extensively on this system, increasing battery power involves locating a unique resource known as Crystallized Charges and then taking them to the Crystal Refinery, where they can be converted into Energy Wells—a type of battery upgrade. While this process may appear intricate initially, rest assured that we will guide you through the details.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to upgrade your battery in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild:

Discover Crystallized Charges across the game’s vast map. Transport the acquired Crystallized Charges to the Crystal Refinery situated in Lookout Landing. Interact with the Steward Construct within the Crystal Refinery to convert the Crystallized Charges into Energy Wells. Enjoy an extended battery life for your devices.

Located just north of Lookout Landing, the Crystal Refinery is marked on the game’s map and can be identified by a small rock housing a machine and a Steward Construct. Once you have accumulated at least 100 Crystallized Charges, make your way to the Crystal Refinery and engage in a conversation with the Construct.

The Construct will then facilitate the conversion of your Crystallized Charges into Energy Wells, the specific power units that fuel your Zonai Energy Cells. With a conversion rate of 100 Crystallized Charges per Energy Well, each “battery” of power is comprised of three Energy Wells. However, finding the Crystallized Charges becomes the pivotal aspect of this process.

To efficiently farm Zonaite, the primary resource required for battery upgrades, venture into an area called The Depths. This dark abyss is ideal for swiftly acquiring Zonaite as enemies within this region drop this resource in abundance. Ensure that you defeat all encountered enemies, including mini-bosses and monster camps, to maximize your collection of Zonaite. Additionally, keep an eye out for mining nodes, as they too yield Zonaite. To extract Zonaite from these nodes, you may need explosives or use an axe to break open the rocky formations.

By following these guidelines, you will receive Energy Wells, effectively increasing the capacity of your Energy Cell—the battery that powers Zonaite devices. The augmented power supply enables you to embark on longer flights and drives throughout the vast and captivating world of Hyrule.

In summary, upgrading your battery in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild involves locating Crystallized Charges, transporting them to the Crystal Refinery, and converting them into Energy Wells. The acquisition of Crystallized Charges can be efficiently accomplished within The Depths, where enemies and mining nodes provide ample opportunities to gather Zonaite. By implementing these strategies, you can enhance your battery life, prolonging your adventures and exploring the vast wonders of the game’s immersive world.