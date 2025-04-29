In the world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, owning Battlehorn Castle is a dream come true for many adventurers. This grand fortress, introduced through the Fighter’s Stronghold DLC, offers players a unique opportunity to establish a base of operations. However, to truly make it your own, upgrading the castle is essential. This guide will walk you through the steps to enhance Battlehorn Castle, turning it into a formidable and luxurious stronghold.

Before diving into upgrades, you must first claim ownership of the castle. Upon installing the Fighter’s Stronghold DLC, a quest titled “Battlehorn Castle” becomes available. Completing this quest involves defending the castle from marauders and ultimately securing it as your property.

Meeting Nilphas Omellian

Once the castle is yours, head to The Merchant’s Inn in the Imperial City’s Market District. There, you’ll find Nilphas Omellian, a merchant who offers various upgrades for Battlehorn Castle. Each enhancement costs 1,500 gold and adds valuable features to your new home.

Available Upgrades

Barracks



Enhance your castle’s security by upgrading the barracks. This adds a captain, Castellan Athon, and two additional men-at-arms to patrol the grounds. These guards can also accompany you on your adventures. Bedroom



Transform your private quarters with luxurious furnishings and hire a maid, Rona Benanius. She provides food and drink and can even join you on your travels. The upgrade also includes skill books to aid your progression. Dining Area



Upgrade the East Wing’s dining room with elegant furniture and fine silverware, creating a perfect setting for hosting guests. Dwemer Forge



Enhance the existing forge to a Dwemer Forge, granting a 15-point bonus to your Armorer skill when nearby. This upgrade is available after purchasing at least one other enhancement. Kitchen Area



Refurbish the kitchen and hire Plautis Rusonius, a skilled cook. He prepares various dishes and beverages, adding to the castle’s homely atmosphere. Library Area



Stock your private library with a selection of books, including skill books that boost your abilities in Armorer and Heavy Armor. Training Room



Set up a training area complete with weaponry, targets, and an invincible sparring partner, Shagrol gro-Uzug, to hone your combat skills. Trophy Hall



Display your victories by creating lifelike trophies of defeated creatures. Provide specific ingredients to the taxidermist, Melisi Daren, and she’ll craft these displays for your Great Hall. Wine Cellar



Enhance your wine cellar and employ Talan, a vintner who crafts unique wines using ingredients you supply. Over time, your cellar will boast a diverse collection of beverages. Guard Captain



In case Castellan Athon falls in battle, you can hire a new captain, ensuring your castle remains well-defended.

Unlocking Hidden Secrets

Battlehorn Castle holds more than meets the eye. Explore thoroughly to discover hidden doors and secret areas:

A concealed door in the wine cellar leads to a hidden passage near the North Tower.

Behind a pillar in your private quarters, find a storage vault with valuable items and a trapdoor to the roof.

A journal in the storage vault hints at another secret door behind an archery target in the basement’s weapons room. Activate a nearby candelabra to access the Grotto, home to formidable foes.

Earning Lord Kelvyn’s Bulwark

After purchasing all upgrades, a chest appears at the foot of your bed in the private quarters. Inside lies Lord Kelvyn’s Bulwark, a powerful shield that scales with your level. To ensure it matches your current level, consider delaying the final upgrade until you’re satisfied with your character’s progression.

Enhancing the Experience with Mods

For players seeking an even richer experience, consider installing the “Battlehorn Castle Upgraded” mod. This fan-made enhancement adds new areas, NPCs, and features, such as:

An Arcane Sanctum with spellmaking and enchanting altars.

An expanded armory with leveled weapons and armor.

A ballroom for hosting grand events.

Additional guards and patrols to bolster security.

Ensure compatibility with your game version and other mods before installation.