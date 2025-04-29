Strategy, the publicly traded company known for its aggressive investment in Bitcoin, has increased its already massive cryptocurrency holdings. The company revealed on Monday that it has purchased an additional 15,355 Bitcoin at an average price of approximately $92,737 per coin. The purchase, which took place between April 21 and April 27, amounted to nearly $1.4 billion. This move raises Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 553,555 BTC, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin worldwide.

The new Bitcoin acquisition was financed through the sale of company stock. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed that Strategy raised the required capital by selling 4.02 million shares of its Class A common stock and an additional 435,069 shares of its 8.00% Series A preferred stock. This funding strategy enabled the company to carry out the purchase without tapping into existing cash reserves. The timing of this move aligns with a broader upward trend in Bitcoin’s market value, which has recently reached over $95,000 per coin, according to TradingView data.

At current prices, Strategy’s total Bitcoin portfolio is now worth approximately $52.7 billion. The firm originally acquired these holdings for around $37.9 billion, meaning it now holds close to $15 billion in unrealized gains. These gains are based on an average purchase price of $68,459 per Bitcoin across all previous and recent acquisitions. The firm also stated that its Bitcoin investment has delivered a return of 13.7 percent year-to-date in 2025.

This marks the third week in a row that Strategy has expanded its Bitcoin position. The company had reported another large purchase just last week, when it added 6,556 Bitcoin to its reserves. These consistent acquisitions suggest that Strategy continues to view Bitcoin as a central part of its financial strategy, regardless of market fluctuations. On Sunday, Strategy founder Michael Saylor had shared a portfolio tracker update, which many followers interpreted as a sign that a major Bitcoin buy was imminent. That prediction proved accurate with Monday’s disclosure.

In response to the announcement, Strategy’s stock showed modest gains. Shares rose 1.6 percent in pre-market trading Monday, following a 5 percent increase last Friday. The company’s ongoing commitment to Bitcoin is closely watched by investors and crypto markets alike. With over half a million Bitcoin now in its control, Strategy has solidified its role as a major institutional force in the world of digital currency. The company’s actions continue to shape discussions around corporate treasury management and the future role of cryptocurrency in mainstream finance.