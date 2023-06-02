How to upgrade fierce deity armor

Introduction:

In The Legend of Zelda series, the Fierce Deity Armor is renowned for its formidable strength and striking appearance. Worn by the legendary Fierce Deity, this armor imbues Link with immense power. However, to fully unleash its potential, the armor requires careful upgrading. In this blog, we will explore the steps to upgrade the Fierce Deity Armor, allowing players to maximize its abilities and dominate their enemies in the game.

Origins and Significance:

The Fierce Deity Armor first made its appearance in “The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask,” released for the Nintendo 64 in the year 2000. This action-adventure game featured the protagonist, Link, embarking on a perilous journey through the mystical land of Termina to prevent the moon from crashing into the world. As part of his quest, Link obtains various transformation masks, including the Fierce Deity Mask. The Fierce Deity Armor, when combined with the Fierce Deity Mask, transforms Link into the god-like Fierce Deity form. This transformative process is both awe-inspiring and elusive, making the armor a highly sought-after item within the game. The significance of the Fierce Deity Armor lies not only in its immense power but also in its symbolic representation of the divine forces and the hero’s destiny to combat evil.

Acquiring the Fierce Deity Armor:

Before diving into the upgrade process, it’s essential to obtain the Fierce Deity Armor. In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players can acquire this legendary armor through the “EX Treasure: Ancient Mask” quest. This quest is a part of the game’s Expansion Pass content. Completing the quest will reward players with the Mask of Kunal, leading them to the Fierce Deity Armor.

Gathering the Necessary Materials:

To upgrade the Fierce Deity Armor, you will need specific materials. The initial level of the armor requires four Lynel Horns, three Lynel Guts, and one Shard of Dinraal’s Horn. These materials can be obtained by defeating powerful Lynels and collecting shards from the various dragons scattered throughout Hyrule.

Seeking Out Great Fairies:

The next step in upgrading the Fierce Deity Armor involves visiting the Great Fairies. There are several Great Fairy Fountains located across Hyrule, each capable of enhancing Link’s gear. By upgrading the Fierce Deity Armor at these fountains, players can increase its defense and unlock additional set bonuses, enhancing Link’s abilities even further.

Obtaining Fairies and Rupees:

To unlock the potential of the Great Fairies, you must offer them specific items: fairies and rupees. Fairies can be found in certain locations throughout Hyrule, usually near Fairy Fountains. Catching them in bottles will allow you to carry them with you. Additionally, collecting a substantial amount of rupees is necessary to pay for the Great Fairies’ services. Consider engaging in side quests, exploring treasure chests, or defeating enemies to accumulate the required funds.

The Upgrade Process:

With the necessary materials, fairies, and rupees in hand, return to the Great Fairies and interact with them to begin the upgrade process. Each Great Fairy can upgrade the armor up to two times, increasing its defense and unlocking unique set bonuses with each upgrade. Be prepared to part with a considerable amount of rupees as the cost of enhancing the armor increases with each subsequent upgrade.

Conclusion:

The Fierce Deity Armor in The Legend of Zelda series is a symbol of power and strength. By following the steps outlined in this blog, you can transform this formidable armor into an even more fearsome outfit for Link. Remember to gather the necessary materials, seek out the Great Fairies, and provide them with fairies and rupees to unlock the armor’s full potential. With a fully upgraded Fierce Deity Armor, you’ll be prepared to face the toughest challenges that await you in Hyrule, and truly become the embodiment of the Fierce Deity.

