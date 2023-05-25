How To Upgrade Fierce Deity Armour in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players can embark on a quest to discover hidden rewards throughout the vast land of Hyrule. Among these rewards are various armor sets inspired by Link’s previous adventures in the Zelda series. One such sought-after set is the Fierce Deity armor set, which includes the Fierce Deity Sword. This guide aims to assist players in locating all the components of the Fierce Deity armor set, as well as the Fierce Deity Sword. Furthermore, it will provide insights into the upgrade process for these items, including the associated costs.

Similar to other armor sets in the game that pay homage to previous Zelda titles, players can obtain the Fierce Deity Set by utilizing the amiibo functionality. By scanning the Majora’s Mask Link amiibo, players receive a selection of mushrooms and a chest that has a possibility of containing an item from the Fierce Deity Set, including the sword. Additionally, using this amiibo may grant players the Majora’s Mask Fabric for their paraglider.

For players aiming to collect the entire Fierce Deity set, upgrading the armor is a logical consideration. This exceptional set comprises the Fierce Deity Armor, Mask, Boots, and Sword. While already formidable at their base level, upgrading these items not only enhances their capabilities but also unlocks the Armor Set bonus. To facilitate your understanding of the Fierce Deity upgrade in Tears of the Kingdom, we will provide comprehensive information regarding the associated costs.

Upgrade Cost for Fierce Deity Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you intend to upgrade the Fierce Deity armor, mask, and boots in Tears of the Kingdom, it’s crucial to be aware of the upgrade costs. Fortunately, you have arrived at the right place. Without further delay, here is all the information you need:

Fierce Deity Armor

1st Level: Requires 15 Hinox Toe Nails and 1 Dragon Scale from each Dragon (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

2nd Level: Requires 15 Hinox Teeth and 3 Dragon Claws (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

3rd Level: Requires 6 Hinox Guts and 3 Dragon Fangs (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

4th Level: Requires 6 Lynel Guts and 3 Dragon Horns (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

Fierce Deity Mask

1st Level: Requires 15 Hinox Toe Nails and 1 Dragon Scale from each Dragon (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

2nd Level: Requires 15 Hinox Teeth and 3 Dragon Claws (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

3rd Level: Requires 6 Hinox Guts and 3 Dragon Fangs (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

4th Level: Requires 6 Lynel Guts and 3 Dragon Horns (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

Fierce Deity Boots

1st Level: Requires 15 Hinox Toe Nails and 1 Dragon Scale from each Dragon (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

2nd Level: Requires 15 Hinox Teeth and 3 Dragon Claws (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

3rd Level: Requires 6 Hinox Guts and 3 Dragon Fangs (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

4th Level: Requires 6 Lynel Guts and 3 Dragon Horns (Naydra, Dinraal, Farosh)

It’s important to note that when acquiring Dragon materials, players must collect them from Naydra, Dinraal, and Farosh individually. Additionally, the cost in rupees for each level of Fierce Deity upgrade is as follows: 10 rupees for Level 1, 50 rupees for Level 2, 200 rupees for Level 3, and 500 rupees for Level 4.

In conclusion, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers players a variety of secret rewards and armor sets to discover throughout the vast world of Hyrule. Among these armor sets is the iconic Fierce Deity set, inspired by Link’s previous adventures in the Zelda series. Obtaining the Fierce Deity set and the matching Fierce Deity Sword can be achieved by using the Majora’s Mask Link amiibo, which grants players mushrooms and a chance to find items from the Fierce Deity set in a chest. Additionally, scanning the amiibo may also reward players with the Majora’s Mask Fabric for their paraglider. By adhering to this guide and investing the necessary resources, players can upgrade their Fierce Deity armor set to unparalleled levels of power and unlock its full potential. Embark on this challenging journey, brave adventurers, and become the true embodiment of the Fierce Deity. The land of Hyrule awaits your triumphant arrival!

Comments

comments