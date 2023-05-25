How To Beat Master Kohga in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Master Kohga, the formidable leader of the Yiga Clan, poses a challenging boss fight in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Located in the Depths region, these encounters take place on his latest contraptions. This guide will provide you with strategies and tips to defeat Master Kohga in this epic adventure.

Before embarking on this quest, it’s important to note that the Depths region is not for the faint of heart. It presents various challenges, including otherworldly darkness and the dangerous Gloom debuff. To prepare adequately, refer to our Depths and Chasms overview for helpful insights.

In Tears of the Kingdom, there are a total of four boss fights against Master Kohga, all part of the Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan quest chain. Follow the direction indicated by statues, which will lead you to the facilities where Kohga awaits. Successfully completing each encounter rewards you with a Schema Stone, a valuable schematic for the Autobuild system.

Encounter 1: Great Abandoned Central Mine

In this initial encounter, Kohga rides a monstrous truck-battering ram hybrid. It is relatively straightforward but requires staying on top of your makeshift vehicle to avoid being run over. When Kohga prepares to drop a boulder, simply run sideways to evade it. Once his casting animation is complete, jump on his truck and strike him. This will stun him temporarily, allowing you to continue your offensive until he reappears.

Encounter 2: Abandoned Gerudo Mine

In this battle, Kohga takes to the skies in a plane. The first phase involves him trying to reach you while flames spew from the plane’s underside. Once his health drops below 50%, he starts launching explosive missiles. Seek cover behind pillars to avoid the blasts.

To inflict damage, it is advisable to complete the Hebra/Rito main quest first to gain access to Tulin’s Wind Burst ability. Utilize the nearby Zonai Fan by striking it to elevate yourself. Aim with your bow to activate slow-motion, then land an arrow shot to stun Kohga. If he is out of range, Tulin’s Wind Burst can swiftly close the distance, enabling you to strike him effectively.

Encounter 3: Abandoned Lanayru Mine

This fight becomes easier if you have completed the Eldin/Goron city main quest, obtaining Yunobo’s Rolling Fireball ability. Kohga is assisted by two Yiga Ninjas who attack from a distance. Thankfully, Yunobo’s ability makes short work of these adversaries.

While riding a boat, launch Yunobo toward Kohga’s ship. Hitting the two Yiga Ninjas will cause them to drown, eliminating them from the battle. Striking Kohga with Yunobo’s help will stun him as well. Repeat this process during Phase 2, and victory will be within reach.

Encounter 4: Abandoned Hebra Mine

The final confrontation with Master Kohga takes place in the Abandoned Hebra Mine. However, reaching this encounter is not as straightforward as the previous ones. Refer to our Hebra Mine location guide for more information on how to get there.

Kohga rides a massive Zonai Construct in a caged arena. He possesses notable abilities:

Homing Bombs: Three airborne bombs float towards you and explode. Shoot them with your bow to detonate them prematurely. Laser Beams: When Kohga lowers the robot’s arms, two beams emerge. Approach the robot and strike it multiple times to interrupt this casting animation, temporarily stunning it. Defense Matrix: Kohga’s robot protects him from your bow shots. However, the defense action ceases when he moves towards you, allowing you to land a clean shot.

Your goal is to neutralize Kohga’s projectiles using the methods mentioned above. Counter with your own projectiles, delivering precise arrow shots to stun him temporarily. Whenever an opportunity arises, unleash melee attacks until you push him into the spikes, dealing significant damage.

Upon defeating Master Kohga for the fourth and final time in Tears of the Kingdom, you will successfully complete the Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan quest, marking a major accomplishment in your adventure.

Remember, each encounter requires careful observation, timing, and strategic thinking. By utilizing the tips provided in this guide, you’ll increase your chances of emerging victorious in your battles against Master Kohga in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Comments

comments