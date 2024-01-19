The much-anticipated release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has sparked excitement among fans worldwide. As the countdown to the release date on January 19, 2024, begins, the question on the minds of many owners of the original PS4 version is: How do I upgrade to the enhanced PS5 version? Fortunately, Sony has crafted a seamless process for enthusiasts eager to experience the upgraded version of this beloved game.

The Upgrade Process

For those who possess the original PS4 version, upgrading to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a straightforward process. On the day of release, a distinctive image will greet owners of the PS4 version. The original price will be crossed out, and the new price in their respective region will be displayed. In the United States, the confirmed upgrade cost is $10. Clicking on this updated price initiates a purchase through the PlayStation Store’s purchases page. Once the transaction is complete, a simple download of the new file grants access to the enhanced version, ready to be enjoyed.

It’s crucial to note that the known upgrade price is applicable in the US and the UK, with localized pricing details set to be unveiled on the release day. In line with Sony’s recent upgrade strategies, reminiscent of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, players will find the ‘upgrade’ option seamlessly integrated within the PlayStation Store. Functioning much like other DLC purchases, this option is represented by a distinct icon, ensuring a smooth and familiar purchase process.

Upgrading Physical Copies of TLOU2

For those in possession of the physical version of The Last of Us Part 2, the upgrade pathway remains accessible. However, a notable distinction exists – the upgrade is exclusively compatible with the PS5 featuring a physical disc drive. This requirement stems from the necessity of inserting the physical disc each time players wish to engage with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

When to Initiate the Upgrade

The upgrade window opens on January 19, 2024, aligning with the official release date of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Players are encouraged to promptly check the PlayStation Store on this significant day, ensuring they are among the first to embark on the enhanced gaming experience. Following the outlined steps ensures a smooth transition to the Remastered version, promising an immersive and enriched gaming journey.

What to Expect from The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Beyond the streamlined upgrade process, enthusiasts can anticipate a plethora of new features in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Sony’s commitment to enhancing gaming experiences is evident in the inclusion of Lost Levels and a new roguelike-inspired mode named No Return. These additions promise to elevate the overall gameplay, offering both seasoned and new players a fresh and exhilarating perspective on the gripping narrative.

The decision to upgrade aligns with Sony’s ongoing commitment to providing additional value to players who invested in the original release. This strategy mirrors the approach taken with other successful titles like Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, reinforcing the notion that Sony is dedicated to ensuring that loyal players receive the best possible gaming experience.

As the release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered draws near, the upgrade process stands as a testament to Sony’s dedication to player satisfaction. The streamlined and accessible upgrade pathway, coupled with exciting new features, showcases the company’s commitment to enhancing gaming experiences. For fans eagerly awaiting the release, January 19, 2024, marks not only the arrival of a remastered classic but also an opportunity to seamlessly transition into a new and enriched gaming era.