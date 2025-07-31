Surviving the backyard in Grounded 2 means more than just dodging spiders and ants—it means having the right gear to fight back. Upgrading your weapons and armor is essential, especially as enemies get tougher. But figuring out how to improve your equipment isn’t always straightforward. This guide breaks down everything you need to know about upgrading, from unlocking the Smithing Station to choosing the best gear to enhance.

Before you can upgrade anything, you’ll need a Smithing Station. This crafting bench becomes available after completing The Art of War mission, which unlocks the blueprint in the Science Shop at any Ranger Station. The blueprint costs 500 Raw Science, so make sure you’ve been collecting those glowing orbs.

To build the Smithing Station, gather these materials:

1 Brittle Whetstone

1 Brittle Plating

4 Crude Rope

2 Sap

Once built, place it at your base—this is where all your upgrades will happen.

Gathering Upgrade Materials

Upgrading requires two key resources: Brittle Whetstones (for weapons) and Brittle Plating (for armor). Here’s how to get them:

Brittle Whetstones

Crafted at a Workbench using Brittle Quartzite Shards , found by mining reddish-brown Quartzite deposits.

Later, you can unlock an alternate recipe by bringing the Ice Cream Cart Optical Disc to a Ranger Station. This lets you craft Whetstones using 1 Sap + 1 Larva Spike , which is much easier to farm.

Brittle Plating

Crafted at a Workbench using Brittle Marble Shards , obtained from smooth, round Marble deposits.

The Pine Hill Optical Disc unlocks a second recipe: 1 Sap + 1 Grub Hide , making Plating easier to produce.

Both Optical Discs are found in specific locations—explore thoroughly to track them down.

Where to Find Quartzite and Marble

These materials aren’t always easy to spot. Here are some early-game locations:

Tunnel near the O.R.C. Northern Scorpion Jr. (Quartzite)

Anthill Cave near the starting area (Quartzite and Marble)

Toxic Anthill under the Picnic Table (rich in both)

Hatchery Anthill (contains Marble for Plating)

You’ll need an Omni-Hammer to mine these deposits, so make sure you’ve upgraded your tools first.

How Upgrading Works

Once you have your Smithing Station and materials, upgrading is simple:

Place the weapon or armor piece you want to upgrade in your inventory (not storage). Interact with the Smithing Station and select the item. Pay the required materials to boost its stats.

Weapon Upgrades

Each level increases damage and durability by 10% .

Cost scales with each level : Level 1: 5 Brittle Whetstones Level 2: 10 Whetstones Level 3: 15 Whetstones (and so on)



After Level 5, you can choose an elemental path (Fresh, Spicy, Salty, Sour) or stick with Mighty for raw power. Some weapons gain unique bonuses, like extra critical hits or stamina boosts.

Armor Upgrades

Each level increases defense and durability by 10% .

Cost also scales : Level 1: 2 Brittle Plating Level 2: 4 Plating Level 3: 6 Plating



After Level 5, you pick between Bulky (double defense) or Sleek (bonus perks like better blocking).

Smart Upgrade Strategies

Resources are limited early on, so spend them wisely:

Skip Tier 1 gear —wait until you have Tier 2 weapons like the Stinger Spear or Insect Axe before investing upgrades.

Prioritize armor —Ladybug or Koi armor are great choices. Koi armor, in particular, makes blocking easier, which is crucial for survival.

Farm alternate recipes —Once you can craft Whetstones and Plating with Sap and common drops, upgrades become much easier.

Repairing Your Gear

Durability wears down fast in Grounded 2, but repairs are simple:

Open your inventory. Select the damaged item. Press the repair button (if you have the required materials).

No crafting station is needed—repairs can be done anywhere.