How to upgrade your iPhone software

Every year, at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple launches a major software update. Throughout the year, it sporadically continues to release small updates and fixes for iPhone users. The major annual iOS update often brings along UI enhancements, updated features, and a range of solutions to bugs. It is recommended that iPhone users stay up to date on their software to maintain their privacy and security and keep it in place. Usually, Apple sends out a notification when an update is rolled out on all compatible iPhone devices, but users can also manually go and check for an update, and download it if required to do so.

There are several ways to upgrade the software on your iPhone. The easiest method is to put it on the automatic mode so that your device updates automatically overnight while it is charging. However, if you like to take charge of the download patterns, then there are two alternative ways in which you can upgrade the software. You can either use the wireless method through your iPhone and use a Mac computer. Prior to carrying out the process, it is important that you backup your data.

Updating your iPhone wirelessly

Connect your iPhone to its charger. Make sure that your Wi-Fi connection is strong and protected. It is important to note that this method needs Wi-Fi and cannot be carried out by using a mobile data connection. On your iPhone, head to Settings > General > Software Update. If a new update is available, details about the iOS update and its changelog will be mentioned on your screen. Once satisfied, click on the Download and Install option. Your download will start, but the speed of the download depends on how fast your Internet connection is. Once the download is has completed, tap on Install Now. You can also press Later and choose either Install Tonight or Remind Me Later. If you tap on Install Tonight, just plug your device into power before you go to sleep. Your device will update automatically overnight.

Updating your iPhone through your computer