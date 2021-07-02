How to use Alexa as a medical alert system

Sometimes, when an emergency occurs, you are in such a severe state of urgency and panic that you might not be able to reach your phone. This is why using Alexa and setting up the smart assistant on the voice assistant to trigger life alerts is useful for fall detection.

You adjust your settings on your Amazon Alexa in such a way that all you need to do is shout “Alexa, ask my buddy to send help” to communicate to your emergency contacts that you need urgent attention due to an emergency. Here is a guide on how to use your Amazon Alexa as a medical alert system in case of health emergencies.

For this process, all that you will require is the Alexa Echo and either a cell phone or smartwatch to download the SOS My Family app. Then, you can begin to use your Amazon Echo medical alert.

It is important to keep in mind that Amazon’s Alexa was not designed to be the best medical alert system in the industry, but it can certainly assist you when it comes to the basics.

Setting up My SOS Family app as a medical alert system on the Amazon Echo device

Download the My SOS Family application on the mobile device of your choice. Set up your account in the app with an email and password. Add the phone number you want to call in case of an emergency.

Linking My SOS Family to your Amazon Echo

Open the Alexa application and click on the menu icon, which is represented by three bars. Look for the Skills option and click on it, then search for My SOS Family in the search bar. Choose the app and tap on Enable. Type in the name and password that you used to make the My SOS Family account. Connect your emergency number to your Amazon Echo, and click on Done.

If you need urgent attention, all you have to say is, “Alexa Open My SOS Family and send for Help.” You can also use the app through your Amazon Echo to check in with your family and tell them you are fine, even if an emergency has not happened and you simply want to reassure your loved ones.

Some people may also consider using either their phone or smartwatch as a device for medical alerts. However, while a cell phone is awfully convenient, you may not be able to reach it in case of a sudden physical ailment. On the other hand, a smartwatch is a better option since you have a medical alert system directly on your wrist.