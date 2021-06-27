How to use Alexa Whisper Mode on Amazon Echo

Amazon’s assistant, Alexa can be extremely helpful when it comes to controlling the all of your best smart home devices, as she controls several gadgets, such as your smart lights and plugs at the same time.

Many people use Alexa to control the lights and my TV and soundbar in my living room, but sometimes, she, like a lot of us, can be a bit louder than necessary. However, with whisper mode, this problem has a solution.

Whisper Mode is a feature that enables Alexa to recognize commands when they are whispered instead of spoken at a normal volume, and make sure that Alexa responds in a similarly with a whisper. This feature is available on Amazon Echo smart speakers. This inlcudes Echo (4th generation) and Echo Dot (4th generation), as well as Amazon smart displays including the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) and the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation).

Many users have tried out Whisper Mode on the Amazon Echo Dot (2020), and were impressed at how quiet is actually is. With the volume reduced to 50%, Alexa’s response normally measures 51db on the decibel meter, but with whisper mode turned on, this fell to 40db.

There are two methods you can use to activate whisper mode on Amazon Echo devices. You can either simply say “Alexa, turn on Whisper Mode,” or you can use the Alexa app.

Open the app and choose Settings and then select voice responses. Use the slider beside Whisper Mode to turn it on. If you want to switch off Whisper Mode, simply ask Alexa or use the slide in the Alexa app.

If you are planning on activating whisper mode, it is also important to consider switching on brief rmode as well. This means that Alexa will either reply with shortened responses, or play sound to indicate that she has activated your command, as opposed to using a longer reply. This can also come in handy if you do not want to disturb anyone else in the house.

However, unlike whisper mode, you will not be able ask Alexa to turn it on for you, and instead, you can only use the Alexa app to do this. Open the Alexa app, and choose Settings, and then choose the brief mode. Use the slider next to Whisper Mode to turn it either on or off, depending on what you want.