Kuro Games’ latest release, Wuthering Waves, has captured the attention of many gamers, especially fans of open-world games like Genshin Impact, Punishing Gray Raven, and Tower of Fantasy. With version 1.1 now available, players are eagerly exploring Solaris-3 and learning about the new mechanics introduced in the game.

Among the exciting features in Wuthering Waves are innovative techniques for flying, climbing, and dodging, making the gameplay dynamic and engaging. Although solo exploration can be rewarding, playing with friends enhances the experience significantly. Fortunately, Wuthering Waves offers a co-op function, albeit with a few unique rules.

How To Unlock Co-Op In Wuthering Waves

To start playing with friends in Wuthering Waves, you first need to add them to your Friends List. Here’s how you can do it:

Acquire Your Friend’s UID : Each player has a unique User ID (UID). You need to get your friend’s UID to send them a friend request. Send a Friend Request : Access the Friends Menu from the Main menu, located at the top right of your screen. Enter your friend’s UID in the search bar and send the request. Remember, only friends on the same server can be added, as the game data doesn’t transfer between servers. Accept the Request : Once your friend accepts the request, you’ll find them in your Friends List. From there, you can invite them to your world or join theirs.

Where To Find Your UID

Finding and sharing your UID is straightforward. Here’s what you need to do:

Open Your Profile : Go to your profile through the main menu. Copy Your UID : Your UID is displayed in your profile. Click the copy button and send it to your friends.

Once your friends have your UID, they can send you a friend request, and you can start playing together.

Unlocking Co-Op Mode

While Wuthering Waves has a co-op function, it’s not available immediately. You need to reach Union Level 25 to unlock it. This requirement ensures that players are well-acquainted with the game mechanics before jumping into multiplayer mode. Additionally, only up to three players can join a single world, making it a more intimate and manageable experience.

Benefits Of Using Co-Op in Wuthering Waves

Some players might find it frustrating to wait until Union Level 25 to access co-op. However, this period allows you to master the game mechanics. Once unlocked, co-op mode offers several advantages:

Easier Battles : Co-op makes combat more manageable, as each player controls a single character, reducing the need to constantly switch between Resonators. Assistance from Experienced Players : More seasoned players can join lower-level worlds to assist newer players. This is particularly helpful for content that may be challenging for free-to-play (F2P) players. Shared Resources : In co-op mode, you can farm for open-world and boss materials in your friends’ worlds. The collectibles are shared among all co-op members, so no one misses out. However, you cannot start challenges or open chests in your friend’s world.

Enjoying Co-Op in Wuthering Waves

Playing Wuthering Waves in co-op mode is a delightful experience. It allows you to share the excitement of exploration and combat with friends, making the game even more enjoyable. Here are a few tips to make the most of your co-op experience:

Communicate Effectively : Use in-game chat or voice communication to coordinate with your friends. This is particularly important during battles and when farming resources. Balance Your Team : Ensure your team is well-balanced with different Resonators to handle various challenges. Explore Together : Discover new areas, fight bosses, and collect materials as a team to make the most of your time in co-op mode.

In conclusion, co-op in Wuthering Waves is a fantastic feature that enhances the game’s social aspect. By following the steps to add friends and unlocking the mode at Union Level 25, you can enjoy a richer, more collaborative gameplay experience. So gather your friends, share your UIDs, and dive into the world of Solaris-3 together for an adventure that’s as thrilling as it is fun.