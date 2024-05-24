In the expansive world of Fallout 4, players often form a special bond with their canine companion, Dogmeat. This loyal German Shepherd assists the Sole Survivor on various quests, tracking scents and providing companionship in the desolate wasteland. However, there are times when Dogmeat can go missing or fail to respond to commands, leaving players scrambling to reunite with their furry friend. If you find yourself in this predicament, don’t worry. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to find Dogmeat in Fallout 4.

For those with the Vault-Tec Workshop DLC, locating Dogmeat becomes significantly easier. The Vault-Tec Population Management System, available in the Power, Miscellaneous section of your settlement build system, is an invaluable tool. By accessing this system, you can place a side quest marker on your map, guiding you directly to Dogmeat’s location. Once you’ve found him, you can return to the console and disable the tracker to avoid cluttering your map with unnecessary markers.

Returning to the Red Rocket Gas Station

If you don’t have the Vault-Tec Workshop DLC, your next best option is to revisit the Red Rocket gas station near Sanctuary. This is the place where you first encounter Dogmeat, and there’s a good chance he might return there if he goes missing. Make sure to thoroughly check the area around the station, as Dogmeat can sometimes wander a bit.

Checking Doghouses in Your Settlements

Dogmeat has a peculiar habit of settling in doghouses scattered across your settlements. If he’s not at the Red Rocket station, head back to your settlements and inspect every doghouse. If you have multiple doghouses, it might take some time to search each one. A useful trick is to scrap all the doghouses except one, which forces Dogmeat to occupy the remaining doghouse, making him much easier to find.

Searching Fort Hagen’s Entrance

Another common location where Dogmeat might be found is at the entrance of Fort Hagen. During the main questline involving Kellogg, Dogmeat is scripted to stay at the entrance once you enter the building. If you haven’t completed this quest, you might find him waiting there. After finishing the quest, you can ask Dogmeat to follow you again, and he should resume his loyal companionship.

Using Console Commands on PC

If you’re playing Fallout 4 on a PC, you have the option to use console commands to teleport Dogmeat to your location. This method is particularly useful if all other attempts to find him fail. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the console by pressing the Tilde (~) key. Type “prid 1d162” and press Enter. This selects Dogmeat as the target. Type “moveto player” and press Enter. This command will teleport Dogmeat directly to your location.

Using these commands, you can instantly reunite with Dogmeat, no matter where he is in the game world.

Preventing Future Disappearances

To avoid the frustration of losing Dogmeat in the future, consider a few preventative measures. Always remember to assign him to a specific location before embarking on major quests. This way, you’ll know where to start looking if he doesn’t follow you. Additionally, regularly check his location using the Vault-Tec Population Management System if you have the DLC, as this tool can save you a lot of time and effort.

Dogmeat is more than just a companion in Fallout 4; he’s a loyal friend who enhances your journey through the wasteland. Losing him can be a distressing experience, but with these strategies, you can quickly and efficiently locate him. Whether you’re using the Vault-Tec Population Management System, revisiting familiar locations like the Red Rocket gas station and Fort Hagen, or utilizing console commands on PC, you now have the tools to ensure that Dogmeat remains by your side throughout your adventures in Fallout 4.