The old-school video games we played as children hold a unique nostalgic value in the fast-paced world of mobile gaming today. Iconic video games such as Super Mario, Pokémon, and The Legend of Zelda occupy a particular place in the hearts of many gamers. Fortunately, you can replay those treasured gaming memories directly on your iPhone by using emulators like Delta. We’ll show you how to run Delta Emulator on your iPhone to play your beloved old-school games in this article.

Delta Emulator: What Is It?

With the help of the robust utility Delta Emulator, you can play classic video games on your iOS smartphone straight from a variety of consoles, such as the Game Boy, Game Boy Colour, Game Boy Advance, Super Nintendo, and more. Delta was created by Riley Testut, Delta Emulator provides a seamless and authentic gaming experience, complete with customizable controls and various features to enhance your gameplay.

KEYPOINT: Just locate the game you wish to play, then download the necessary file—which is typically a zip file. After finishing, return to the Delta app and locate the + symbol in the upper right corner of the main screen. You can then add locally downloaded game files to your phone by selecting the ‘Files’ option.

Using Safari on your iPhone

Go to the official Delta Emulator website to install the app.

To install Delta Emulator on your device, tap the download link.

Open the app after the installation is finished.

Add Games to Delta Emulator

For legal reasons, Delta Emulator does not ship with any pre-installed games. You can, however, add your own game files, or ROMs, to the emulator.

You can download ROMs straight from Safari or use cloud storage services, iTunes file sharing, or other methods to transfer them to your iPhone.

Launch Delta Emulator once the ROMs have been transferred to your device.

Click the “+” icon to include games in your collection. Find the ROM files you wish to play, then choose them.

Customise Controls

To improve your gaming experience, Delta Emulator provides customisable controls.

Navigate through the app’s Settings and select “Controller.”

You can change the button arrangement and style to suit your needs.

Play Games

It’s time to get in the action after you’ve added your preferred games and adjusted the controls.

From your library, choose the game you wish to play, then tap on it.

Embrace the nostalgia of traditional gaming on your iPhone!

Extra extras

To improve your gaming experience, Delta Emulator comes with a number of extras like controller skins, cheats, and save states.

You can store your game progress at any time and pick it up again at a later time thanks to save states.

To add even more fun and challenge to your gameplay, you can activate cheats.

Apply several skins to your controller to make it resemble the original console in terms of appearance and feel.

Legal Considerations

It’s crucial to remember that downloading game ROMs that you don’t own is against the law and infringes upon copyright.

Use Delta Emulator exclusively with game ROMs that you are in possession of a valid physical or digital copy of.

In conclusion, iPhone users may enjoy a plethora of traditional gaming experiences by using Delta Emulator, which enables them to relive the nostalgia of classic games on their mobile device. The gaming experience offered by Delta Emulator is smooth and realistic because to its customisable controls, intuitive UI, and abundance of options. You can play your favourite old games anywhere you go as long as you stick to the legal limits and only use ROMs of games that you own.