Elden Ring, the highly anticipated action RPG from FromSoftware, offers a plethora of features, including the ability to use emotes or gestures. These emotes not only add a fun layer to your gameplay but also serve practical purposes, especially in multiplayer interactions. Here’s a detailed guide on how to use emotes in Elden Ring, covering both console and PC platforms.

What Are Emotes in Elden Ring?

Emotes, or gestures, in Elden Ring are animations that your character can perform. They are used to communicate with other players, celebrate victories, and sometimes even solve puzzles or unlock secrets within the game. Understanding how to access and use these gestures can enhance your gaming experience significantly.

How to Access Emotes

On Consoles

Open the Menu : Press the Options button on your controller. Navigate to Gestures : In the menu, you’ll find the Gestures section on the right side, beneath your Pouch. Select an Emote : Highlight the emote you want to use and press the corresponding button to perform it.

For PlayStation users, there’s an added layer of interactivity. If you have a PS4 or PS5 controller with motion-sensing capabilities, you can trigger emotes using gestures. Hold down the Triangle button and move your controller in the direction associated with the emote you wish to perform​.

On PC

Open the Menu : Press the Escape key on your keyboard. Navigate to Gestures : Similar to the console version, look for the Gestures section on the right side of the menu. Select an Emote : Use your mouse to select and perform the desired emote​​.

Why Use Emotes?

Multiplayer Communication

Emotes are vital for communication in multiplayer mode. Whether you’re summoning a friend to help with a boss fight or challenging another player to a duel, using appropriate emotes is considered good etiquette. For instance, bowing before a duel and waving after a victory are common practices among players​​.

Unlocking Secrets

Some emotes can trigger specific in-game events or unlock areas. For example, performing the “Erudition” gesture in front of certain statues can reveal hidden paths or treasures. Paying attention to NPC hints and environmental clues can help you discover where and when to use these special gestures​​.

Personal Expression

Of course, emotes are also just a fun way to express yourself. Celebrate a hard-won battle with a triumphant gesture or simply sit down to take in the view. Emotes add a personal touch to your character’s interactions in the world of Elden Ring​​.

How to Unlock More Emotes

While you start with a basic set of emotes, additional gestures can be unlocked through gameplay. Here are a few examples:

Casual Greeting : Summon Great Horned Tragoth before fighting Starscourge Radahn. Fancy Spin : Summon the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes next to another Spirit Jellyfish in the Stargazer’s Ruins. Patches’ Crouch : Show mercy to Patches and interact with him after he returns to Murkwater Cave from The Shaded Castle​​.

These are just a few examples, and there are many more gestures to discover as you progress through the game and complete various quests.

Tips for Using Emotes

Practice in Safe Areas : Before using emotes in critical situations, practice them in safe zones to get familiar with the controls. Observe NPCs : Sometimes, NPCs will perform gestures that hint at actions you should mimic to trigger events. Experiment : Don’t be afraid to try different gestures in various locations. You might stumble upon a hidden secret or trigger a unique interaction.

Emotes in Elden Ring are more than just fun animations; they are a crucial part of multiplayer interactions and can even unlock secrets within the game. By understanding how to access, use, and unlock these gestures, you can enhance your gameplay experience and communicate effectively with other players.