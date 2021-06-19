How to use FaceTime on Android

Apple prefers to keep its apps exclusive to iPhones and iPads to prevent many of its users from switching the device of their choice to Android. For example, this is a major reason why Apple never introduced iMessage to Android.

However, with the new iOS 15 model, Apple will be slightly relaxing its policy. FaceTime users will be able to video chat with friends or family, even those who use an Android device, Windows PCs, or essentially any device with a functioning browser.

Along with end-to-end encryption, the new FaceTime app on iOS 15 also supports SharePlay, which means people can share videos, music, links, or any other form of media with everyone else on the call. Although Android users will most likely not have the option to access Apple apps through FaceTime, third-party apps should hypothetically work just fine.

If you do not own an iPhone, you cannot start a FaceTime call. Still, this guide will walk you through how to share a FaceTime link from an iPhone or iPad if you need to walk someone else through the first steps.

Sharing a FaceTime link with Android users

In order to share a FaceTime link, you are required to have iOS 15 or iPad 15 installed. If you do not already have either of these, you can check if your iPhone or iPad is compatible with iOS 15.

Currently, only the developer beta is has been made available, but Apple will most likely release a public beta with the new FaceTime application next month.

Once that has been settled, open the FaceTime app. At the top of the app, you should see an option that reads Create Link. Tap on that, and a submenu will appear with the following options.

Add name

Share destinations

Copy link

With just a few clicks, you will be able to share the link with anyone you choose, either through a messaging app for one-on-one chats or email for group chats. It is a very straightforward process.

Using FaceTime on Android or Windows

Once your friend or colleague who owns an iPhone sends you a FaceTime link, tap on the link. It will direct you to your default browser, where you will be asked to type in your name to join the conversation. Enter your name and press Continue.

You will now join the FaceTime call and should be able to see options to hide video, mute audio, switch between rear and selfie cams, or even leave the call. You will not see the same options as the host on their iPhone or iPad, as you cannot initiate FaceTime calls, but can view enough to make the service function properly on your side.