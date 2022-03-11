How to use google maps speed limit warning feature

Google Maps speed limit work shows clients the speed furthest reaches of the street they’re on and cautions them assuming they are surpassing it. Google Maps additionally shows clients the speed they’re driving at however encourages clients to look at their speed on the vehicle’s speedometer. The speedometer in the application is for educational utilize just and clients ought not exclusively to depend on it. As far as possible is displayed on the base left corner of the guide while exploring, simply over the bar that shows the assessed season of appearance (ETA) alongside other data.

Google Maps initially made the on-screen speedometer accessible to clients in 2019. In those days, it was accessible for select clients in Asia, Europe, South America, the UK, and the US. Bit by bit, the on-screen speedometer has been made accessible to more clients across the globe. Close by, Google additionally shows the speed furthest reaches of the area the client is in. In any case, as far as possible capacity is right now not accessible in all districts. Assuming as far as the possible component is accessible in your locale, this is the way you can empower it. Google encourages its clients to not rely upon the on-screen speedometer.

The most effective method to enact speed limits in Google Maps

As far as possible Google Maps is displayed in the base left corner of the guide, over the bar that shows the span of the excursion, ETA, remaining kilometres, and the choices that are nearby the route and show the entire course. This is the way you can turn it on for an Android cell phone:

Open Google Maps. On the upper right corner, click on your profile picture or your initials. Head over to Settings. Scroll down to Navigation Settings. Head to the Speed Limits setting to flip it on or off.

Clients will likewise be informed by Google Maps on the off chance that they are surpassing as far as possible out and about they’re driving on.