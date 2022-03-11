Tesla is Sensible Towards the Ukrainian Employees; to Pay Them Salary for Three Months if Called to Fight Against Russia

Tesla reportedly supplied lithium-ion battery devices known as Tesla Powerwalls to Ukraine to power the Starlink equipment.

Despite the fact that Tesla does not operate in Ukraine, the company stated that approximately 5,000 Tesla owners and other EV drivers in the nation can enjoy free vehicle charging at some of its Supercharger stations in Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia.

“Within hours of deployment, Tesla informed local owners announcing that many Supercharger stations around Ukraine may be used free of charge by Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles,” the company said.

“Tesla has opened free Supercharging at stations bordering Ukraine to assist those impacted by the Ukrainian incursion,” the email stated.

Tesla is hardly the only automaker responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. General Motors and Ford also ceased operations in Russia earlier this month.

Volvo Cars, a Swedish automaker, has also announced a temporary halt in-car delivery to Russia due to “possible risks involved with trading material with Russia, including sanctions imposed by the EU and US.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a slew of major companies, including McDonald’s, Lego, Starbucks, Apple, and Netflix, have suspended part or all of their activities – or the distribution of their products – in Russia.

This came after the news of According to Ukraine’s energy minister, Russian forces now in control of a Ukrainian nuclear plant are forcing the weary personnel to record an address that will be used for propaganda purposes.

Since Friday’s attack, which set a building on fire and stoked fears of a nuclear disaster, the Russian military has been in control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest. It was later discovered that no radiation had been discharged.

According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko’s Facebook post, approximately 500 Russian servicemen and 50 pieces of heavy equipment are inside the station. He stated that the Ukrainian personnel is “physically and emotionally weary.”