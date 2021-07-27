How to use HitFilm Express

In this guide, you are going to be shown some of the basics of using the video-editing software, HitFilm Express.

Setting up a project

Open HitFilm Express, and you will see its home workspace. On the left, you can see a list of all your projects, as well as several effects that are available to buy. Click to New to start a new project. Choose either video settings template or custom settings by picking your video width, height, frame rate, aspect ratio, and audio sample rate. Press OK and your new project will open on the editing workspace.

Importing media

You can add media files by dragging and dropping them into the media panel on the left. Alternatively, go to File and import media. Then choose which media files you would like to import.

Editing on the timeline

Drag media from the media panel onto the main editor timeline. Video will automatically appear on a video track identified by its blue colour. Audio will appear on a gree audio track. Drag the media to move it along different points along your timeline. Use the player to play back your edit in real-time. Click and drag your media clips to move them around the timeline or onto different tracks. If you drag a clip onto another clip, it will automatically overwrite that portion. You can unlink video and audio which is linked together by right-clicking and choosing Unlink. You will now be able to move the video and audio separately. To adjust the duration of any clip, just click and drag from its edges. Use the slice tool to split media into independent clips. If you want to go back to your original cursor, click on the selection tool again.

On Windows, use Control + Z to undo any changes you make. On Mac, use Command + Z.

Adjusting audio

You can adjust the audio volume level by clicking and dragging the white line in the green audio bar. Hold down the Control key to add key frame points to shape the audio level over a duration of time.

Adjusting video controls

Select the clip you want to adjust and use the control panel on the left to adjust properties like position, scale, rotation, and opacity. On audio clips, you can use the control panel to adjust the volume.

Adjusting effects and transitions