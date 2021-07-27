How to use HitFilm Express

In this guide, you are going to be shown some of the basics of using the video-editing software, HitFilm Express.
Setting up a project
- Open HitFilm Express, and you will see its home workspace.
- On the left, you can see a list of all your projects, as well as several effects that are available to buy.
- Click to New to start a new project.
- Choose either video settings template or custom settings by picking your video width, height, frame rate, aspect ratio, and audio sample rate.
- Press OK and your new project will open on the editing workspace.
Importing media
- You can add media files by dragging and dropping them into the media panel on the left.
- Alternatively, go to File and import media. Then choose which media files you would like to import.
Editing on the timeline
- Drag media from the media panel onto the main editor timeline. Video will automatically appear on a video track identified by its blue colour. Audio will appear on a gree audio track.
- Drag the media to move it along different points along your timeline.
- Use the player to play back your edit in real-time.
- Click and drag your media clips to move them around the timeline or onto different tracks. If you drag a clip onto another clip, it will automatically overwrite that portion.
- You can unlink video and audio which is linked together by right-clicking and choosing Unlink. You will now be able to move the video and audio separately.
- To adjust the duration of any clip, just click and drag from its edges.
- Use the slice tool to split media into independent clips. If you want to go back to your original cursor, click on the selection tool again.
On Windows, use Control + Z to undo any changes you make. On Mac, use Command + Z.
Adjusting audio
- You can adjust the audio volume level by clicking and dragging the white line in the green audio bar.
- Hold down the Control key to add key frame points to shape the audio level over a duration of time.
Adjusting video controls
- Select the clip you want to adjust and use the control panel on the left to adjust properties like position, scale, rotation, and opacity.
- On audio clips, you can use the control panel to adjust the volume.
Adjusting effects and transitions
- Use the effects panel to browse for your desired effect.
- Drag and drop it on your clip to apply it.
- You can then adjust the effect by going into the control panel, where you will now see the effect.
- Enable and disable each effect by clicking on the checkmark next to its name.
- Add transitions by dragging dropping from the effects panel onto the edges of a media clip.
- Change the duration of the transition by clicking and dragging on the playback bar.
- Adjust the properties of the transition by selecting it and using the control panel.