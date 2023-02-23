How To Use Protego and Stupefy in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a complex game with a plethora of spells to learn and use, but one spell that players will likely find themselves using most often is Protego. Protego is a defensive spell that nullifies damage from incoming attacks and has no cooldown. Additionally, it can be followed up with Stupefy, the Stunning Spell, making it a valuable spell for players to master.

Keybinds on all platforms for the spells:

To use Protego in Hogwarts Legacy, players must press the corresponding button on their gaming system. On the PS5, players should press Triangle, on Xbox Series X, they should press Y, and on PC, they should press Q. Players can extend the duration of Protego by holding down the button, which will protect them for a longer period of time than if they just tap the button.

When players are targeted by an enemy attack, a colored ring will appear above their character’s head. A red ring indicates an unblockable attack, which players should avoid by using the dodge roll. Yellow rings, on the other hand, indicate attacks that can be blocked.

How to Perform a perfect Protego:

Using Protego before a yellow ring attack hits will negate all damage from the attack. With precise timing, players can execute a perfect Protego. Activating Protego just before the attack hits the player will reflect enemy spells back at the caster. When used against melee attacks, perfect Protegos do damage to the assailant as well as negate incoming damage.

To execute a perfect Protego, players should watch the yellow ring above their character’s head. When the alert first appears, there will be two yellow rings that approach one another. Once the two rings align and start to glow, players should use Protego to perform a perfect Protego.

Talent Points and Protego:

Once players unlock talent points in Hogwarts Legacy, several talents are available that improve the effectiveness of Protego. These talents include Protego Absorption, Protego Expertise, and Protego Mastery. Protego Absorption, at Level 5, allows successful Protego blocks to fill the Ancient Magic meter, and perfect Protegos fill it even more. Protego Expertise, at Level 16, sends two projectiles back instead of one when blocking a spell with a perfect Protego. Protego Mastery, at Level 22, causes a shockwave that damages nearby enemies and breaks enemy shields when a perfect Protego is executed.

Protego Guide:

The Stupefy spell is both simple to use and incredibly effective. Whenever players block an enemy attack with Protego, they can follow up with a counterattack by continuing to hold down the Protego button. This causes their character to cast a stupefying spell on whoever is locked onto them.Stupefy stuns the enemy it hits and makes them take critical damage for the duration of the stun.

It’s important to note that Stupefy targets the player, not the enemy that the player has blocked with Protego. This means it’s possible to use the attacks of weaker enemies to stun tougher enemies that primarily use unblockable attacks. For example, using Protego to block a Dark Mongrel’s charge would allow a player to stun a Forest Troll with Stupefy.

Talents that improve Protego:

Several talents improve Stupefy, including Stunning Curse at Level 5 Dark Arts Talent, Stupefy Mastery at Level 16 Core Talent, and Stupefy Expertise at Level 22 Core Talent. Stunning Curse curses enemies, causing them to take more damage. Stupefy Mastery increases the stun effect’s duration, while Stupefy Expertise also damages targets on impact.

Combining Protego and Stupefy with the talents listed above makes these spells just as deadly as they are defensive. Players can execute a perfect Protego on an enemy’s Confringo, causing two Confringo bolts to shoot back at the caster thanks to Protego Mastery. This also triggers Protego Expert.