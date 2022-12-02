How to use same WhatsApp account on two Android phones

Meta-claimed WhatsApp has been having some fantastic luck this month, delivering huge highlights after at regular intervals. In the wake of presenting Networks and Symbol, the informing application has now presented a much-anticipated highlight that permits clients to utilize their WhatsApp account on two telephones.

WhatsApp sent off Multi-gadget support last year, however dissimilar to applications, for example, Wire, WhatsApp permitted clients to sign in to one telephone and four PCs or tablets in particular. The application didn’t permit clients to sign into more than one telephone all the while.

With WhatsApp’s most recent update, clients can now utilize a similar WhatsApp account on more than one telephone.

Instructions to utilize WhatsApp on second telephone

To start, ensure you are utilizing the most recent rendition of WhatsApp on both the gadgets.

To start, open WhatsApp on your subsequent gadget and snap on “Concur and Proceed”.

Presently, click on the three dabs menu on the upper right corner.

Presently, click on “Connection a gadget”.

Then, at that point, open WhatsApp on your essential gadget and snap on the three specks menu on the upper right corner.

Presently, click on “Connected gadgets”.

Presently, click on “Connection a gadget”.

Examine the QR code being displayed on the optional gadget.

Your WhatsApp record will currently be connected to your auxiliary gadget once the talks are adjusted.

Instructions to eliminate WhatsApp from your subsequent telephone

On the off chance that you wish to eliminate the WhatsApp account from your subsequent telephone, follow the beneath steps –

Open WhatsApp on your essential telephone and snap on the three specks menu.

Presently, click on “Connected gadgets”.

Presently, click on your telephone and afterward select “Log out”.

This will eliminate the WhatsApp account from your auxiliary cell phone.