This guide is going to show you the basics of how to use Telegram, such as how to add people, create a group, join a group, and make stickers.
Adding people to Telegram
- Tap on Contacts.
- Tap on Invite Friends.
- In your phone’s contact list, select people from the list or search for them in the search bar.
- Tap on the dot next to each name to select them.
- Once you have selected all the people that you would like to invite, tap on the green arrow to send them an invite message.
Creating a group
- To create a new group or invite people to an existing group, tap on the new message icon in the top right corner.
- In the new message menu, tap on New Group. You can then add Telegram users to the group.
- Click on the name that you want to add.
- Once you have done this, name your group and tap on Create.
- Once you have made the group, you can add new members at any time. Tap on the green symbol in the upper right corner to access the group page.
- Tap on Add Members while on the group chat page.
- You will then be taken to a list of your contacts, whom you can add directly. You can also create a link to share and invite people to the group.
Joining a group
- When someone sends you an invite link, click on it. The link will open in your Telegram app.
- Click on Join Group to join it.
- To join a public group, search for the group.
- Click on Join Group on the About page. If it is a private group, you will have to click on a link asking to be approved before you can join.
Making stickers
- Telegram is unique in that it actually lets you upload and use your own stickers in conversations. For this, you will need an image software that allows you to create transparent PNG files, such as Adobe Photoshop. Also, your files cannot be larger than 512 by 512 pixels and cannot contain copyrighted material.
- Once you have created and saved your sticker PNG, open Telegram and type in “stickers” in the search bar, then tap on the Telegram sticker bot once it appears. This will create a new conversation with the sticker bot.
- Tap on Start to begin.
- Follow the prompts given on your screen to set up and publish a sticker pack.
- Telegram will send you a link for your sticker pack. Tap on the link, then tap on Add Stickers to download the sticker pack.
- You can also share the link with your friends so that they can use your stickers, as well.
- Now that you have created and downloaded your sticker pack, you will be able to include them in messages like any other sticker.