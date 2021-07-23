This guide is going to show you the basics of how to use Telegram, such as how to add people, create a group, join a group, and make stickers.

Adding people to Telegram

Tap on Contacts. Tap on Invite Friends. In your phone’s contact list, select people from the list or search for them in the search bar. Tap on the dot next to each name to select them. Once you have selected all the people that you would like to invite, tap on the green arrow to send them an invite message.

Creating a group

To create a new group or invite people to an existing group, tap on the new message icon in the top right corner. In the new message menu, tap on New Group. You can then add Telegram users to the group. Click on the name that you want to add. Once you have done this, name your group and tap on Create. Once you have made the group, you can add new members at any time. Tap on the green symbol in the upper right corner to access the group page. Tap on Add Members while on the group chat page. You will then be taken to a list of your contacts, whom you can add directly. You can also create a link to share and invite people to the group.

Joining a group

When someone sends you an invite link, click on it. The link will open in your Telegram app. Click on Join Group to join it. To join a public group, search for the group. Click on Join Group on the About page. If it is a private group, you will have to click on a link asking to be approved before you can join.

Making stickers