How to use the Disney-style cartoon face filter on Snapchat

Snapchat has launched a new Cartoon 3D Style lens that will let users transform their selfies into characters that look like they have emerged from the world of Disney or Pixar. It uses transforms your face into a modern-day prince or princess.

According to the statement from the company, several Snapchatters have used this lens across the globe and it has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times on the app. Also, it works for both images and videos. Just like many users, you can have fun with this lens by using it on movie characters, famous paintings, celebrities, or yourselves.

This filter has clearly become a trendy filter on the social media platform and it has now gone viral. Now, you can be a part of this trend, as well. Here is a guide on how you can use this new Snapchat filter.

Make sure that your Snapchat app is updated and open it. Navigate to the camera screen and tap on the smiling face icon. This is located at the right side of the camera button. Tap on the “Explore” button and type in “cartoon” in the search bar. Among the displayed results, click on the option that reads “Cartoon 3D Style”. Press and hold on to the camera to record a video.

You can even tap on the screen to change the effect of the lens. Once you are done, all you have to do is save it to your camera roll. Then, you can share it either on your Snapchat story or with your friends.

If you are still not convinced, here are a few reactions on Twitter from people who have used this filter.

If I were a character in a cartoon movie ☺️✨ @Snapchat pic.twitter.com/61ZuysIf93 — speckledbrownie (@lisa_asano) June 16, 2021