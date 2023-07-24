How To Use the Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season 1 has introduced a new and exciting boss fight, the Echo of Varshan. Players can engage in multiple encounters with this formidable foe by using the Malignant Item, Invoker of Varshan. In this guide, we will explore how to acquire and utilize the Invoker of Varshan, offering step-by-step instructions and strategies for World Tiers 1, 2, 3, and 4. Prepare yourself for epic battles and bountiful rewards!

Where to Find Invoker of Varshan Recipe

To craft the Invoker of Varshan, players need to obtain the recipe from Cormond. You can acquire the recipe after completing the final Season of the Malignant quest, “A Merciful Fate.” Once you have the recipe, visit Cormond’s Workbench and use the following materials:

Brutal Malignant Invoker x1

Vicious Malignant Invoker x1

Devious Malignant Invoker x1

Demon’s Heart x1

Cormond’s Workbench can be found in Kyovashad, just west of the Waypoint. Look for the workbench on your map, represented by a table icon with a small leaf symbol.

How & Where to Use Invoker of Varshan in World Tiers 1 & 2

To summon the Echo of Varshan, players must complete the Malignant Tunnel Dungeon in World Tier 1 or 2 and locate the elusive Wooden Door. The Wooden Door, featuring glowing runes and chains, has a random chance of appearing in any Malignant Tunnel. However, it seems to appear more consistently in the Ravening Pit Malignant Tunnel.

Here’s how you can activate the Invoker of Varshan:

Complete the Malignant Tunnel Dungeon: Begin your quest by locating the Malignant Tunnel Dungeon, which can be found in various regions of Sanctuary. Keep an eye out for dungeon icons adorned with a seasonal event leaf symbol – a telltale sign of the Malignant Tunnel. Find the Wooden Door: Once the dungeon is cleared, continue your journey down the tunnel until you encounter the Wooden Door with its distinct glow and chains. The Wooden Door is situated near a Healing Well, making it easy to identify. Access the Room: Open the Wooden Door, and you’ll find a room with a mass that you can interact with using the Invoker of Varshan. Summon the Echo of Varshan: With the Invoker of Varshan in hand, interact with the Monsterous Outgrowth in the room, triggering an event that summons the Echo of Varshan. Prepare for a challenging encounter! Face the Echo of varshan: The Echo of Varshan will not manifest immediately. To confront this powerful adversary, interact with the Monsterous Outgrowth after deploying the Invoker of Varshan

Using Invoker of Varshan in World Tiers 3 & 4

As you progress to World Tiers 3 and 4, you can continue to challenge the Echo of Varshan using upgraded versions of the Invoker. To unlock these enhanced encounters, you must obtain the following recipes:

Foul Invoker of Varshan Recipe – Used in World Tier 3: Obtained after defeating Echo of Varshan in World Tier 2. Tormented Invoker of Varshan Recipe – Used in World Tier 4: Obtained after defeating Echo of Varshan in World Tier 3.

Once you have acquired the necessary recipes, you can access the mass for these fights in any of the Malignant Tunnels, similar to the regular Invoker of Varshan.

Conclusion

In conclusion, mastering the Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4 Season 1 is a thrilling and rewarding endeavour for players. By following this guide, you can successfully locate and use the Invoker of Varshan to summon the formidable Echo of Varshan in World Tiers 1 and 2. Additionally, players seeking more challenges can progress to World Tiers 3 and 4 with the Foul and Tormented Invokers of Varshan recipes. Embark on this epic journey and emerge victorious against the Echo of Varshan to earn impressive drops and rewards in Diablo 4 Season 1!

