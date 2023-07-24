How To Catch Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

In the ever-evolving world of Pokemon games, Niantic has introduced a groundbreaking addition to the franchise with Pokemon Sleep. This innovative game revolves around resting and sleeping, adding a captivating dimension to the traditional Pokemon catching experience. With over a million downloads within days of its release on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Pokemon Sleep has become a sensation among fans. However, catching Pokemon in this game can be quite challenging, especially for beginners. In this guide, we will explore the different mechanics of Pokemon Sleep and unveil how players can catch various Pokemon with distinct sleep styles, increase Shiny encounters, and even catch Shiny Pokemon.

The Connection Between Sleep Styles and Pokemon Appearances

Unlike other Pokemon titles, in Pokemon Sleep, the appearance of each Pokemon depends on the type of sleeper you are. Whether you are a constant snorer or a light sleeper, these habits dictate the kind of Pokemon that will appear in your game. For instance, Dozing and Slumbering types like Bulbasaur and Squirtle will only appear for those who snore, while different Pokemon will appear for other sleep styles. This unique mechanic adds an exciting challenge to the game and encourages players to explore different sleeping patterns to encounter a diverse range of Pokemon.

The Catching Process

To catch Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep, you need to follow specific steps. First, you must sleep and then wake up to find Pokemon that appeared overnight. Once you discover them, you can add their sleeping animations to your Sleeping Pokedex. After they wake up, you can select the Pokemon you want to add to your party. To catch them permanently, you will need to feed them Pokéball Cookies. These cookies can either be found or bought with in-game currency or real money. Once you’ve ranked up a Pokemon to level 1, it will be caught and stay with you for the long term.

Unlocking Rare Pokemon with Snorlax’s Weekly Level-Up

To make your journey even more thrilling, Pokemon Sleep introduces a weekly leveling-up system for Snorlax. Every week, from Monday to Sunday, you can level up your Snorlax, which will unlock rarer Pokemon throughout the week. By the weekend, you will be in an excellent position to encounter some of the most elusive Pokemon in the game. So, ensure you invest time in nurturing your Snorlax and reap the rewards of encountering rare Pokemon later in the game.

Importance of Catching Different Sleep Styles of Pokemon

Catching Pokemon with different sleep styles is vital for completing the Sleep Dex Style Goals. These goals unlock various useful tools and offer valuable rewards, enhancing your progress in the game. Failing to complete these missions can be frustrating and may hinder your journey in Pokemon Sleep. To attract more diverse Pokemon, focus on catching various sleep styles and use the guide provided to maximize your catching potential.

Increasing Drowsy Power for Better Encounters

The appearance of different Pokemon is linked to your sleep score and Snorlax’s Drowsy Power. The number of hours you spend sleeping contributes to your sleep score, ranging from 1 to 100 points. Aim to achieve a score of 100, as a higher sleep score multiplies Snorlax’s strength, resulting in increased Drowsy Power. To boost Snorlax’s strength quickly, make sure to feed it three dishes per day and different berries. Set alarms on your phone to remember Snorlax’s feeding times and witness an improvement in Drowsy Power. With increased Drowsy Power, you will encounter a more diverse range of Pokemon sleeping around Snorlax.

Shiny Encounters in Pokemon Sleep

Shiny Pokemon, with their unique appearance, are highly sought after by Pokemon trainers. In Pokemon Sleep, players can increase their chances of encountering Shiny Pokemon through their Drowsy Power. Feeding Snorlax during the day and getting sufficient sleep (around 7-8 hours) can positively affect the Drowsy Power and, consequently, the likelihood of encountering Shiny Pokemon. Additionally, stacking up on Biscuits can help improve the friendship with Pokemon on your Sleeping Team, further increasing your chances of encountering Shiny Pokemon each week.

How to Catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

While there is no guaranteed method to encounter Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep, there is still hope. Approximately one in every 500 instances of sleep may grant you the opportunity to encounter a Shiny Pokemon. However, for trainers seeking multiple Shiny Pokemon, attending a Pokemon GO Community Day in 2023 might be more fruitful. To increase the likelihood of keeping a Pokemon in your Sleeping Team, focus on building strong friendship points with them through Biscuit feeding.

Conclusion

Pokemon Sleep offers a unique and exciting twist to the traditional Pokemon catching experience. By understanding how sleep styles affect Pokemon appearances, leveling up Snorlax, and improving Drowsy Power, you can maximize your chances of encountering rare and Shiny Pokemon. Embrace this new journey in the Pokemon universe, and may your sleep be filled with unforgettable Pokemon encounters!