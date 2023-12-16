The Steam Deck, often seen as a handheld gaming-centric device, offers hidden capabilities that can turn it into a fully functional desktop PC. Beyond gaming, this versatile machine runs a Linux operating system with a built-in KDE Desktop, allowing users to seamlessly transition into Desktop Mode without very complex installations. In this guide, we’ll explore how the Steam Deck can be used as a surprisingly powerful PC, making it a viable choice for work, education, entertainment, and more, and also test the Steam Deck’s potential as a desktop PC.

Hardware Requirements

Before diving into the transformation process, let’s gather the necessary tools for the Steam Deck to metamorphose into a desktop PC:

TV/Monitor with HDMI Slot : Ensure you have a display device with an HDMI slot to connect your Steam Deck. Steam Deck Dock : While Valve’s official docking station is available, there are more affordable unofficial options like the Antank 6-in-1 Steam Deck Docking Station, offering extra USB ports. HDMI 2.0 Cable : A standard HDMI cable is needed to establish the connection between the Steam Deck and the TV/Monitor. 45W USB-C Power Lead : Any compatible 45W USB-C power lead, including those designed for the Nintendo Switch, will power up your Steam Deck in desktop mode. Keyboard and Mouse : Connect a USB keyboard and mouse to the Steam Deck for a complete desktop experience.

Setting Up Your Steam Deck Desktop

Follow these steps to seamlessly set up your Steam Deck as a desktop PC:

Switch to Desktop Mode : Power on your Steam Deck and transition it into Desktop mode using the provided guide. Docking Station Connection : Place the Steam Deck onto the docking station and connect the USB-C power lead to the top of the handheld. Connect HDMI and Input Devices : Link the HDMI cable from the docking station to your TV/Monitor. Plug in your USB keyboard and mouse into the available ports. Power Up : Connect the power lead to the mains and ensure the Steam Deck is turned on. Optimize Display : In Desktop Mode, select the option to mirror the display or operate solely on the TV/Monitor for enhanced performance, similar to a docked Nintendo Switch.

Your Steam Deck is now ready to function as a capable desktop PC with a Linux OS.

Recommended Programs for Steam Deck’s Desktop

Make the most of your Steam Deck’s desktop capabilities by installing these user-friendly and essential programs:

Web Browser : Install your preferred browser, such as Chrome or Firefox, for seamless internet browsing. Libre Office : An open-source office suite for word processing and other office-related tasks. GNU Image Manipulation Program : A free, open-source alternative to Photoshop for image manipulation. VLC Player : A powerful media player capable of handling various video files. Tux Paint : A delightful drawing program for creative minds. Tux Typing : An educational typing tutor for improving typing skills. Tux of Math Command : A fun, children-friendly arcade game designed to enhance mathematical abilities. PeaZip : A free archive utility to extract RAR, TAR, and ZIP files effortlessly. Ultimate Media Downloader : A handy tool for downloading videos and audio.

Additionally, discover that games incompatible with the Steam Deck as a handheld device can run seamlessly in Desktop Mode. Enjoy a diverse gaming experience, including grand strategy games and point-and-click adventures, with the convenience of a keyboard and mouse.

The Steam Deck’s desktop capabilities transform it into a versatile tool beyond gaming, suitable for work, education, and entertainment. The seamless transition to Desktop Mode and the addition of essential programs make the Steam Deck a true desktop powerhouse. Now you know the potential of this handheld device and can explore the expansive world of possibilities it offers beyond conventional handheld gaming.