How To Use Tier Skips in Call Of Duty MW2

Unlocking rewards in the MW2 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass is a strategic process that involves the use of Battle Token Tier Skips. The Battle Pass features a combat map comprised of 21 different sectors, each containing 5 rewards that can be obtained using these Tier Skips.

To progress from one sector to another, players need to obtain 5 Battle Token Tier Skips, which can be earned by playing online matches and gaining XP. Once a certain XP threshold has been reached, players are rewarded with one Battle Token Tier Skip, which can then be used to unlock a reward of their choice from their unlocked sectors in the Battle Pass. This system allows players to have more control over what they unlock, as they can prioritize specific rewards based on their preferences.

Each Combat Sector in the Battle Pass has a visual queue that provides information about its status. Greyed Out sectors are those that have not been unlocked yet, Green sectors are unlocked but do not have the High-Value Target (HVT) reward, and Gold/Filled In sectors are those for which the HVT has already been obtained. Players can access any sector adjacent to a Gold/Filled In sector, allowing them to progress through the Battle Pass map in a strategic manner.

Earning Battle Token Tier Skips can be done through various methods, and players can use these strategies to level up their Battle Pass and unlock more rewards. One effective way is to use Double XP Tokens, which can be obtained through promotions or by purchasing special editions of MW2, such as the Vault Edition. Double XP Tokens provide an additional boost to XP earned in matches, allowing players to level up faster and earn more Battle Token Tier Skips.

Another way to earn XP quickly is by completing Weapon Camo Challenges. These challenges reward players with XP for achieving specific goals with their weapons, such as getting a certain number of kills or completing other objectives. By focusing on these challenges, players can earn additional XP and increase their chances of earning more Battle Token Tier Skips.

For Warzone 2 players who also own MW2, there is the added benefit of gaining an XP boost. Owning MW2 provides players with an additional source of XP, allowing them to level up faster and earn more Battle Token Tier Skips. This is a strategic advantage that players can utilize to progress through the Battle Pass more quickly and unlock more rewards.

It’s important to note that the number of Battle Token Tier Skips required to unlock all the sectors in the Battle Pass varies depending on whether players are using the Free Battle Pass or have purchased the premium version. With the Free Battle Pass, players only have 20 items to unlock, which means they will need a total of 100 Battle Token Tier Skips to unlock everything. However, with the premium Battle Pass, which offers more rewards, players will need to earn additional Battle Token Tier Skips to unlock all the items.

In summary, Battle Token Tier Skips are a key component of the MW2 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass, allowing players to unlock rewards in different sectors of the combat map. Players can earn Battle Token Tier Skips by playing online matches, gaining XP, and reaching specific thresholds. By utilizing strategies such as using Double XP Tokens, completing Weapon Camo Challenges, and taking advantage of XP boosts from owning MW2, players can level up faster and earn more Battle Token Tier Skips, ultimately unlocking more rewards in the Battle Pass. With careful planning and prioritization, players can make the most of their Battle Token Tier Skips and fully experience all the content and rewards that the MW2 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass has to offer.

Comments

comments