How To Beat Dark Ages Queen Challenge in Clash Of Clans

Clash of Clans has introduced a new base challenge in their current Dark Ages season, known as the Dark Ages Queen Challenge. This challenge is similar to the previous Dark Ages Warden Challenge, with the base being a Town Hall 15, but the difficulty level has increased. The base is guarded by multiple heroes and Monoliths, making it a tough challenge to conquer. However, with the right strategy in place, it is possible to beat the Dark Ages Queen Challenge and earn the rewards that come with it.

When analyzing the troop combination of the base, it is evident that there is significant support for both air and ground combinations. This means that players can choose to use their Warden for either air or ground attacks. However, it is recommended to use the Warden for air attacks, as the Inferno Dragons in the base deal significant damage to troops.

The first step in beating the Dark Ages Queen Challenge is to take down the Monoliths as early as possible. A combination of Skeleton Spells and Inferno Dragons can be highly effective in accomplishing this task. Players can deploy four Inferno Dragons, one for each Monolith, and use the Skeleton Spell to distract the defenses while the dragons destroy the Monoliths. It is important to use the Skeleton Spells wisely, as players only have a limited number of them.

After dealing with the Monoliths, players can then proceed with the Queen Walk strategy. Deploy the Queen and Healers behind her, and use a Super Wall Breaker to break a compartment. Once the Queen is closer to the opponent heroes and taking damage, rage her ability to maximize her damage output. It is crucial to time the rage ability properly for maximum effectiveness.

There will be two sides of the base where the Monoliths are still standing. To deal with them, players can use Balloons and the remaining Inferno Dragons on one side, dropping the Warden behind them. When the Scattershot is locked onto the Balloons, players can use the Warden’s ability to protect them from damage and take down the defenses.

On the other side of the base, where the Clan Castle Barbarians are triggered, players can use a Poison spell to take care of them. Once the Barbarians are dealt with, players can deploy the Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Headhunters to break into the base. Using the King’s ability, players can take down the Archer Tower and X-Bow cluster, allowing the Champion to reach the Monoliths early and take them down using her ability.

The next steps in beating the Dark Ages Queen Challenge involve cleaning up the remaining defenses using rage spells and Skeleton Spells to trick the defenses into switching targets, while also using the Queen’s ability at the right places to clear out the rest of the base with the support of the remaining troops.

It is important to note that the Dark Ages Queen Challenge requires careful planning and execution. Players need to organize their attack ahead of time, similar to the trick bases that are designed by the game developers. Following the steps outlined in this article can help players effectively beat the challenge and earn the rewards that come with it.

In conclusion, the Dark Ages Queen Challenge in Clash of Clans is a challenging base to conquer, but with the right strategy in place, it is possible to earn a 3-star victory. Using a combination of Inferno Dragons, Skeleton Spells, Queen Walk, and deploying the right troops at the right time, players can take down the Monoliths, opponent heroes, and defenses to clear the base. Careful planning and execution are key to success in this challenge. So, gear up, strategize, and get ready to beat the Dark Ages Queen Challenge and earn those satisfying Clash of Clans rewards!

