How to use TikTok in India

In India and a few other countries, TikTok is still banned. Because of these concerns, numerous governments, including India, are contemplating regulating or banning the app. People are concerned that their personal information may fall into the hands of the Chinese authorities. However, the site is still inaccessible in India due to these factors. Here are several VPN services that can help you get over any limitations, as well as some additional tricks:

There are three ways to tackle this:

By adjusting your iOS device’s App Store Location Settings. On your Android smartphone, sideload the APK file. To access TikTok in your location, wipe your phone and use a VPN.

METHOD -1

By adjusting your iOS device’s App Store Location Settings.

Open the App Store and go to the left-hand side of the screen to your profile picture.

In the account settings, choose your name and email address.

Tap the “Change Country or Region” button after selecting “Country/Region.”

Choose a nation that hasn’t banned the TikTok app by scrolling down the list of alternatives.

For the terms and conditions, choose “Agree” and “None” as the payment method.

In the billing address field, provide an address in the nation of your choice.

Then tap “Next” and “Done.”

METHOD – 2

On your Android smartphone, sideload the APK file.

If you have an Android phone, you may search for “TikTok APK” and download it directly from your phone’s browser. However, the fact that it cannot be updated remains a problem. You’ll have to go online and look for the most recent version of the newest APK file.

It is important to know that APK files are completely secure to use. As long as you make sure you’re getting them from a reliable source, that is. You’ll also need to go into your settings and enable the security option to allow third-party apps to be installed.

METHOD – 3

To access TikTok in your location, wipe your phone and use a VPN.

Some current TikTok users can still view their material in restricted countries, for those who are unaware. New users, on the other hand, will no longer be able to download the software through their cellphones’ standard app stores. The only way to get around this is to use a VPN on your phone or computer to access the service. NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and CyberGhost are among the best VPNs.

If you wish to use a VPN to access TikTok, you’ll need to factory reset your phone. Because the programme is banned by the hardware ID on mobile devices, this is a necessary. Your hardware ID will be erased if you, factory reset your phone.