How to use Xbox Series X controller with your phone

The newly released Xbox Series X controller has added a new button and some improvements, but otherwise did not change drastically from the Xbox One controller. That being said, the Xbox One controller was not officially supported at launch on some mobile phones.

Luckily, that has changed now. Any iPhone that has been updated to iOS 14.5, or any Android phone of any model should be compatible with both the new and old Xbox Wireless Controller.

You might be interested in playing Android and iOS games with controller support, or might be looking for game streaming services, such as Game Pass Ultimate. Therefore, here is a guide on how to connect the Xbox Series X controller to your phone.

Connecting to an iPhone

Before beginning the process, make sure that you have updated your iPhone to iOS 14.5. If you have not done so, it may not recognise the controller’s presence, even when both devices are in pairing mode.

Open your Settings mobile application and go to the Bluetooth menu. Use the toggle to swtich Bluetooth on if it is not already active. Turn on your Xbox Series X controller by holding down the center Xbox button. If it is already paired to your new console, it will turn that on automatically, but that will not be a problem. If this does not happen, the Xbox button will slowly blink. Look on the back of the controller next to the USB charge port, where you will be able to find the Pair button with a ‘(((‘ symbol next to it. Hold the Pair button down until the center light begins to blink rapidly. Go back to your iPhone screen. ‘Xbox Wireless Controller’ should have been made visible in the section ‘Other devices’. Choose this device, and you will be directed to ‘My devices’. This means that the controller is now connected to your iPhone.

Connecting to an Android phone

Theoretically, you should be able to connect the Xbox Wireless Controller to any Bluetooth-compatible Android device. However, if you do happen to face some difficulties when trying to do so, update your device to Android 11 or the nearest equivalent that your device is capable of updating itself to.