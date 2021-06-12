How to use Zelle

Zelle is a digital payments network based in the United States and owned by Early Warning Services, a private financial services company which is in turn owned by the banks BB&T, Bank of America, Capital One, PNC Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank.
With Zelle, you can send, request, or receive money. After you have enrolled, simply add either the email address or U.S. mobile number of your recipient, the amount that you would like to send or request, review and add a memo, and hit “confirm.” In a large number of cases, the money is typically available in minutes. In order to receive money, simply share your enrolled email address or mobile number with a friend or person that you trust and ask them to send you money via Zelle.
Here is a guide on how to send and receive money by using Zelle.
- Open and access Zelle. You can find Zelle in the mobile banking app of our partners. If you already have your banking app on your phone, then a download is not necessary. If your bank or credit union does not offer Zelle yet, all you have to do is download the Zelle app to get started. A full list of Zelle’s partners can be found here.
- Choose a person to pay. Once you have enrolled, all that you require to send money with Zelle is either the preferred email address or mobile number of the trusted recipient.
- Select the amount that you want to send by typing in the desired amount. If the recipient of your choice is already enrolled with Zelle, the money will go directly into their bank account, usually within minutes. If they have not been enrolled yet, they will get a notification that will explain to them how they can receive the money simply and quickly without any unnecessary hassle.