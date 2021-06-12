How to use Zelle

Zelle is a digital payments network based in the United States and owned by Early Warning Services, a private financial services company which is in turn owned by the banks BB&T, Bank of America, Capital One, PNC Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank.

With Zelle, you can send, request, or receive money. After you have enrolled, simply add either the email address or U.S. mobile number of your recipient, the amount that you would like to send or request, review and add a memo, and hit “confirm.” In a large number of cases, the money is typically available in minutes. In order to receive money, simply share your enrolled email address or mobile number with a friend or person that you trust and ask them to send you money via Zelle.

Here is a guide on how to send and receive money by using Zelle.