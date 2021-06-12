How to recharge your Reliance Jio on WhatsApp

With the introduction of a new WhatsApp bot, recharging your Reliance Jio number is now much easier than before. You can initiate the recharge of your Jio SIM by sending a ‘hi’ on WhatsApp. In order to start, you have to first save the JioCare Contact ‘70007 70007’ on your phone and send them a ‘hi’.

When you send a ‘hi’ message to JioCare on WhatsApp, Jio will share a catalogue of its services that includes ‘Jio SIM Recharge’, ‘New Jio SIM/Port-in (MNP)’, ‘Support for Jio SIM’, Support for ‘Jio Fiber’, ‘Support for Intl Roaming’, and ‘Support for JioMart’. Once you have chosen the option for ‘Jio SIM Recharge’, the bot will send a message with many recharge plans.

You can make the choice to ‘View All Plans’ or you can ‘Recharge for Friend’. Also, you may buy International Roaming Packs and raise Recharge Issues by using this option. Once you choose ‘View All Plans’, you will receive the popular plans as images where you can see the benefits and costs of the plan. You also have an option to explore and go through the details of other plans.

After you have chosen your plan by responding to the message, you will be directed to the Jio website, where you can pay for the selected plan. Jio accepts payments through all digital methods. This includes debit cards, credit cards, UPI, and e-Wallets.

With the JioCare WhatsApp bot, you can manage all of your Jio accounts in one place, making the process more convenient for you. You can check the balance and status of your plan, and raise complaints by using the bot. The recharge services for JioFiber and Jio SIM are also available on the MyJio App on your mobile device.

The JioCare bot also has the option to check any Covid vaccine-related information and find the location of nearby vaccination centres. The default language for communication used by the bot is English, but you have the option to switch the preferred language to Hindi. Currently, it is only available only in two languages.