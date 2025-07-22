Want to quickly check your favorites on Roblox? Follow the guide to know how you can see your favorites on Roblox and how they should appear. We shall also see how and why you can put some favorites aside on the platform. So, let us begin.

What are the favorites on Roblox?

On Roblox, “Favorites” are like bookmarks for anything you liked on the platform. You can favorite games you enjoy playing, avatar items you want to buy later, and a lot more that you want to put aside for later. It’s a handy way to quickly revisit your top picks without having to search for them every time.

Perks of adding favorites

While there is no single thing that can be specifically mentioned here, there are a few reasons to give you a push in the matter –

They keep aside the things that you like, including some of the games that you liked . This will save you time when you are looking for them the next time. Also, it is not necessary that you remember their names the next time, so it will already be saved while you look for them.

They create a collection of things that you like so that you can revert back to things that you like the best on the platform anytime .

You can also create a personalized space by adding favorites on Roblox.

Ways to see your favorites on Roblox

Now that you know that you can have favorites on the platform, here is how you can view them –

On a Computer

If you are using a computer, then these steps can be chosen –

First, log in to your Roblox account on the website.

Then, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen, or the three horizontal lines in the top-left, and then select “Profile.”

Scroll down on your profile page to find a “Favorites” section. Click on it, and you can browse your favorite games. Here you can use the categories on the left to see other favorite items.

On the Mobile App

Open the Roblox app on your mobile and log in.

Tap the three dots located in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Now select “Profile” from the menu that appears.

From here, scroll down on your profile until you spot the “Favorites” section. Tap on it, and you’ll be able to navigate through your favourite games and different item categories.

Following these steps, you can easily view your favorite items on Roblox.

How to add a game as a favorite on Roblox?

Now, let us also discuss how you can add a game to your favorites on the platform –