BMW M is standing firm on its performance heritage. Despite the looming introduction of Euro 7 regulations in 2025, which are set to be the most stringent emissions standards yet in Europe, BMW M’s straight-six and V8 engines will live on unchanged and, crucially, uncut in performance.

This reassurance comes directly from BMW M CEO Frank van Meel, who addressed the future of M’s combustion engines during a conversation with Autocar at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Performance First, Compliance Second

“The challenge was not so much making an engine that’s EU7 compliant,” van Meel said. “It was keeping the performance.”

Euro 7 may not lower tailpipe CO₂ targets from the outgoing Euro 6e level, but it does tighten the screws in other ways. It mandates compliance over a longer lifespan, 10 years or 124,000 miles, double the current requirements, and subjects vehicles to more rigorous testing across broader real-world conditions. For the first time, particulate emissions from brakes and tyres will also be measured.

What this really means is that high-performance engines can no longer rely on traditional tricks like fuel-rich cooling strategies under load, a method BMW M has used in the past to manage heat during intense driving. Under Euro 7, engines must operate at “lambda one,” a stoichiometric air-fuel ratio even when pushed hard.

Engineering Around the Rules

This constraint forced BMW M’s engineers to rethink how they manage heat and combustion without sacrificing the visceral performance that defines an M car.

“You can reduce performance to solve the issue,” van Meel acknowledged, “but we didn’t want to. That’s where we started: we must drive lambda one, but we will not lose performance.”

How did they pull it off? Van Meel hasn’t shared the full technical recipe yet. But he hinted at “very interesting” innovations that will be revealed in upcoming product announcements. These changes are expected to include combustion chamber optimization, advanced cooling strategies, and possibly software-based thermal management systems.

No Downsizing, No Compromise

When asked if M would ever consider downsizing to three- or four-cylinder engines paired with more electrification to meet emissions goals, van Meel’s response was emphatic: “No.”

“It doesn’t suit our mindset,” he explained. “Our cars are about a very specific kind of driving experience, the torque curve, the rev range, the weight distribution. I can’t imagine putting a four-cylinder in an M5.”

This line in the sand reflects BMW M’s continued commitment to combustion-led performance, even as the brand invests in electrified platforms. The straight-six remains a core part of BMW’s DNA, while the V8 draws from a storied motorsport legacy.

The Road Ahead for M

While BMW M is expanding its electric offerings, the XM and i4 M50 are early examples, it’s clear that the brand sees a future where traditional engines and electrification coexist. The internal combustion engine isn’t being phased out just yet. Instead, it’s evolving, quietly becoming cleaner but without losing the drama that enthusiasts love.

For BMW M fans, that’s good news. The thunder of a high-revving inline-six or a snarling V8 will still have a place in the performance car world, even in an era of zero-emission mandates and tighter regulations.