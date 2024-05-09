Users of Steam, the top digital distribution platform for PC games, have access to a huge library of games. With thousands of games to choose from, your Steam library may quickly fill up and you may occasionally want to remove particular games from view. You can conceal games from view on Steam to keep private titles hidden, organise your collection, or just clean up your profile. But what happens if you wish to play those secret games at a later time? We’ll show you how to view hidden games on Steam in 2024 in this guide.

Why Are Games on Steam Hidden?

Let’s quickly go over why you would conceal hidden games before we get into how to view them. There are various causes:

Organizational Purposes : You might want to tidy up your library and keep only the games you are currently playing or those you wish to display. Privacy : Some users prefer to keep certain games private, especially if they’re not interested in sharing their entire library with friends or the public. Avoiding Clutter : With Steam sales and bundles, your library can quickly fill up with games you might not be interested in playing right away. Hiding them can help reduce clutter.

How to Hide Games on Steam

Steam has a simple method for hiding games. Here’s how to accomplish it:

Launch the Steam Client : On your PC, open the Steam client and sign into your account. Visit Your Library : To access your library of games, click the “Library” tab at the top of the Steam window. Choose the Game : Press and hold the game you wish to remove from your library. Select “Set Categories” : Click the dropdown menu and choose “Set Categories.” Tick the Box : Make sure to tick the “Hide this game in my library” box in the pop-up window. Conserve Modifications : In order to save the changes, click “OK”.

How to Use Steam to View Hidden Games

If you have any secret games that you would like to see at a later time, here’s how to do it:

Access Steam Settings : Click on “Steam” in the top-left corner of the Steam client, then select “Settings” from the dropdown menu. Navigate to Account : In the Settings window, click on the “Account” tab on the left sidebar. Manage Hidden Games : Scroll down until you find the “Hidden Games” section. Click on the “Manage” button next to it. View Hidden Games List : A new window will open displaying all the games you’ve hidden. Unhide Games : To unhide a game, simply click on the checkbox next to its name to remove the checkmark. Save Changes : Click on “OK” to save your changes.

In conclusion, Steam users can arrange their libraries and preserve their privacy by hiding games. But just as crucial is the ability to view hidden games if necessary. You can quickly browse and unhide games on Steam by following the above instructions, so you may customise your collection to your liking.

Steam gives you the options to personalise your gaming experience, whether it’s organising your game collection, keeping your library organised, or simply staying private. So, feel free to conceal or reveal those games as you see fit, and have fun playing games on Steam!