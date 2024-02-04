Users of Steam, the well-known PC game digital distribution platform, get access to a vast game catalogue. Not every game, though, is easily viewable on the shop. Some developers decide to only allow select people to view their projects, keeping them concealed from the wider public. You’re in the right place if you’ve ever wondered how to see these hidden jewels. We’ll walk you through the process of finding and playing Steam’s hidden games in this article.

Recognising Hidden Games

It’s important to comprehend why developers could decide to keep their works private before embarking on the process of revealing hidden games. Some games are only available to a small audience or are still in the early phases of development, therefore developers may prefer to keep them hidden until they are ready for a broader release.

Steam Store Preferences

Steam gives customers the opportunity to personalise their experience, one of which is the ability to see hidden games. Go to your Steam client, click on your name in the upper right corner of the screen, and choose “Account Details” from the drop-down menu to access this function. One option under the “Preferences” tab is called “Game details.” Make sure “Show games in my library” has a checkbox next to it.

Using Direct Links

To promote their hidden games or to allow access to a certain user base, developers frequently distribute direct links to their games. The normal storefront can be skipped in favour of straight access to the game if you have a direct link to a hidden one.

SteamCMD Commands

To uncover hidden games, those with a more technical mindset can use the SteamCMD (Steam Console Client) commands. Although SteamCMD is mostly used for server administration, it can also be used to communicate with hidden games. Because of its greater complexity, this method could require some command-line interface experience.

Beta Access and Community Groups

A lot of hidden games are connected to Steam community groups or provide beta access to a restricted set of players. Participating in these groups or obtaining beta access can provide you with access to games that are not yet available to the general public on the Steam store.

Third-Party Websites

A few third-party websites focus on compiling lists of Steam exclusives or hidden games. These websites might include information, links, and analysis on games that the developers have selected to keep under wraps.

SteamDB

One useful tool is SteamDB, an external database that keeps track of additions and modifications to the Steam database. Although not associated with Steam directly, SteamDB tracks modifications to the Steam database to offer insights into games—including ones that are concealed.

In summary

Your gaming experience can be made more exciting by discovering hidden games on Steam, which let you play games that might not be well-known yet. You can find and play games that are not instantly accessible on the Steam storefront by following the techniques described in this tutorial, whether you choose to tweak your Steam settings, use direct links, or look into third-party sites. Enjoy your gaming!