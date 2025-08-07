Want to get to the maps on Instagram? Follow the guide to know how you can do so, and what it can help you with. We shall see in detail the steps for the same, along with all the information that you need to know. So, let us begin.

What are Instagram maps?

Instagram maps are a new and amazing feature that lets you explore places and discover new content based on location. It’s like a visual map, which will lead you to places that you see on the platform. There, you can see all the public posts and Stories tagged at a specific spot, whether it’s a famous landmark, a local cafe, a hidden gem, or something more or different. You can look for any place that you want if you know the name, or you can just browse around the map to see what’s happening nearby. If you want to explore a place with new joints and spots to hit, this can be of great help. We’ll see the steps to find it on the app.

Ways to access Instagram Maps

If you want to find the Maps on Instagram, then these are the ways that you need to follow.

Through your DMs

You can check that out through your DMs. For this, you need to open your Instagram app and tap the messages icon in the top-right corner of your screen. Now, when you open it, then at the very top of your DM inbox, you should see a “Map” feature. Tap on it, and it will open the map. From there, you will be able to see the content from friends and creators who have opted to share their location with you. You can follow the places you want to go there.

Through the search page

To go for this method, you must tap the search icon at the bottom of your screen. For this, try to remember the name and type it into the search bar, then tap on the “Places” option that appears below the search bar. This will show you a map of the location you searched for, with all the posts and stories from that area. Now you can view them and open any post that you find interesting. Or you can simply follow the route of the entered location.

Through a tagged post

This is very simple, and you can just make a click while you are browsing on the app. When you see a post or Story with a location tag, you can click on the tag. This will often just bring up a map of that specific place, showing other content that has been tagged there as well. Here you can view all that you wanted to and can open however you feel like.

That is all you need to know about accessing Maps on Instagram. And you can choose to follow any of these three methods to access Instagram Maps.