For years, Hyundai and Kia models dominated headlines for being frequently stolen due to their lack of immobilizers. But that narrative is shifting, dramatically. According to the latest data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety-Highway Loss Data Institute (IIHS-HLDI), it’s no longer basic sedans in the spotlight. Now, it’s the high-horsepower, high-dollar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The data shows that the 2022–2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is 39 times more likely to be stolen than the average passenger vehicle in the U.S. The non-ZL1 Camaro isn’t far behind, clocking in at 13 times the national average. Simply put, Camaros, especially the top-tier ZL1, have become prime targets.

Why Muscle Cars? The Horsepower Factor

“Muscle cars have often topped this list, as thieves are attracted to vehicles with high horsepower,” said Matt Moore, chief insurance operations officer at IIHS-HLDI. “That also helps explain why the more expensive, more powerful ZL1 is stolen so much more often than the standard Camaro.”

These thefts aren’t just happening by chance. Thieves are deliberately targeting high-performance vehicles, not only because they’re valuable, but because they represent status, speed, and resale value in the underground market.

The Method Behind the Mayhem: Key Cloning and Software Exploits

Unlike the Hyundai and Kia wave of thefts that capitalized on the lack of immobilizers, Camaro thefts are far more technical. Thieves are using cloned key fobs to gain access, then creating new ones using data pulled from the vehicle’s OBD-II port, a method that sidesteps physical security measures entirely.

This vulnerability traces back to the 2016 model year, when Chevrolet introduced a push-button start system. The flaw lay dormant until 2023, when Camaro thefts began spiking significantly, particularly for newer ZL1 models.

In March 2025, Chevrolet finally acknowledged the issue, offering a free software update to owners of 2020–2024 Camaros. But the damage was done: thefts surged in 2023 and showed no signs of slowing through 2024.

High Theft Hotspots: Where Camaros Are Disappearing the Fastest

While Camaro thefts have been reported nationwide, the highest concentration has been in California and Texas. Tennessee, Mississippi, and Maryland also reported above-average theft rates. The numbers speak volumes: as of March 2024, Camaros from 2016 to 2024 had 18.3 theft claims per 1,000 insured vehicles. That’s more than 14 times the national average for older models (1.3 per 1,000).

“It stood out to us that Camaros, nearly 10 years old, had such high claim frequencies,” Moore added.

Who Else is on the Hit List? And Who’s Safe?

The Camaro ZL1 isn’t alone. Other frequently stolen vehicles include the Acura TLX (especially AWD variants) and GMC’s Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks. The Acura TLX AWD came in second only to the ZL1, with a theft rate 21 times higher than the norm.

On the flip side, electrified vehicles continue to be largely untouched. Tesla’s Model 3, Model Y, and Model X, along with the Toyota RAV4 Prime, were among the least stolen. Volvo’s XC90 and XC40, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Subaru’s Crosstrek also showed minimal theft rates.

The Bottom Line

The age of high-tech theft is here, and muscle cars are now at the top of the hit list. With keyless systems vulnerable and resale values soaring, thieves are targeting power and prestige, not just convenience. If you’re behind the wheel of a Camaro ZL1, it might be time to double-check your security settings.