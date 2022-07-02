How to view liked photos on Instagram

Very much like Facebook, Instagram stores a background marked by the entirety of your enjoyed posts that clients can access inside the Instagram application. Be that as it may, very few clients know about this clever element since it’s wrapped some place up the settings. The capacity to see your loved posts on Instagram proves to be useful to glance back at the photographs and recordings that you’ve enjoyed. It’s likewise a fast way too dissimilar to specific posts that you have loved in the past without the need to review and physically look for a specific post.

Instagram specifies that one can see the 300 latest posts that they’ve preferred. All things considered, you can’t see somebody’s loved presents on Instagram due to protection reasons.

Presently how about we perceive how you can find posts you preferred on Instagram 2021 for iPhone and Android.

Update (12 Feb 2022) – Following the new update, the moves toward finding enjoyed posts on Instagram 2022 have totally changed. On the off chance that you are running the most recent variant of Instagram and have the new update, then this is the way you can see what you preferred on Instagram 2022.

The most effective method to see posts you preferred on Instagram 2022

Go to the profile tab and tap the menu button in the upper right corner.

Select “Your activity”.

In the ‘Your action’ screen, tap “Interactions”.

Tap on ‘Preferences’.

The Likes page will show every one of the posts, recordings, and reels you’ve loved on Instagram.

As a matter of course, the loved posts are displayed in the ‘Freshest to most established’ request yet you can now sort and channel your preferred substance. What’s more, it is presently conceivable to dissimilar different loved posts on Instagram immediately.

Checking Instagram on a PC has its advantages. You probably won’t have the option to post pictures, recordings, and stories, yet you can stay aware of what individuals you follow are posting.

Nonetheless, there are different limits as well. Despite the fact that you can like posts on Instagram for the web, you can’t check the posts you’ve enjoyed previously. There is no such thing as the element in the event that you’re utilizing Instagram through the program.

That is one more impediment Instagram has forced on its clients, alongside just having the option to see 300 loved posts inside the application. Likewise, on the off chance that you’re contemplating whether you can see remarks you’ve made beforehand, the response is no.