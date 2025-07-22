Want to view your messages on iCloud? Follow the guide to know how you can read your messages and even open them up on iCloud. We shall also see what the steps are to do so, along with the purpose iCloud serves on a device. So, let us begin.

What is iCloud used for?

iCloud is Apple’s cloud service that smoothly syncs your photos, files, contacts, messages, and more across all your Apple devices, and is primarily made for that purpose only. It also provides secure backups for your iPhone or iiPad and helps locate lost devices though ‘My Find’. It is your personalized digital area that you can use to store up things you like.

Can iCloud keep track of messages and store them?

Yes, iCloud can keep track of your messages and also store them. When you enable “Messages in iCloud,” all your iMessages and SMS or MMS messages are securely stored in iCloud, keeping them synced across all your Apple devices and freeing up local storage. This storage can now be used for other purposes and saves your device from lagging due to excessive storage and more.

Can we view messages on iCloud?

While iCloud stores and syncs your messages across devices, you are restricted in this matter, and you cannot directly view them on iCloud.com. Messages are end-to-end encrypted and only accessible through the Messages app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when “Messages in iCloud” is enabled.

Steps to view messages on iCloud

You can follow these steps if you want to view these messages on iCloud.

On your iPhone or iPad

Go to Settings > [Your own Name] > iCloud .

Find “Messages” and ensure “Messages in iCloud” or “Sync this iPhone/iPad” depending on your iOS version is turned ON .

Open the Messages app.

Your iCloud-synced messages will appear there.

On your Mac

Open the Messages app on your device.

on your device. Go to Messages > Settings from the menu bar.

from Click on iMessage and make sure “Enable Messages in iCloud” is turned on.

Your synced messages will be visible in the Messages app.

These are the methods that you can follow to view the messages on iCloud.

Can I view deleted messages on iCloud?

While there is no direct method, here are a few ways that you can follow to even view the deleted messages on iCloud.

If you deleted a message within the last 30 to 40 days on an iPhone running iOS 16 or later, it might be in the “Recently Deleted” folder within the Messages app. You can simply recover it from there. The other method can be recovering the messages from an old iCloud backup. You should turn it on if you feel you need it.

These are the ways that you can follow to view the messages on iCloud, irrespective of whether they are new, old, or deleted. We hope that the guide has been of help to you, and you can view your messages now with ease.