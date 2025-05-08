It’s understandable why you’d want to see all the details on a Facebook Marketplace listing. Sometimes, important information like contact details is hidden, often to protect users from scams and keep communication on the platform. However, there are a couple of tricks you can try to uncover this hidden information. In this guide, we shall cover all those ways and methods that can help us see the hidden information on the Facebook Marketplace. Let us begin.

What is the hidden information on Facebook Marketplace?

The “hidden information” on Facebook Marketplace typically refers to contact details that sellers might have included in their listing description. These are usually the email address and contact number of the people who have posted a listing or are selling something on the platform. Since this is personal information and not everybody plans on using it for the healthiest reasons, Facebook hides it. It doesn’t do much harm, but it just increases a step for the interested people to contact the sellers, which is fair enough, looking at the security concerns.

Is it really possible to see the hidden information on Facebook Marketplace?

Yes, there are usually ways to uncover the “hidden information” on Facebook Marketplace. These often involve viewing the listing on a mobile browser like Chrome or Safari on your phone or using the developer tools on a computer browser, such as Chrome, to have a mobile view. But rest assured that it is possible.

How to view the hidden info on Facebook Marketplace?

If you have an urgent need to view the hidden information on Facebook Marketplace, then this is what you can do about it –

On the web

Open the Facebook Marketplace listing in the Chrome web browser.

Press the F12 key on your keyboard. This will open the Developer Tools panel, usually on the side or bottom of your screen.

Look for an icon that resembles a tablet and phone screen side-by-side. This is the “Toggle device toolbar” button which you have to click.

A menu mentioning ‘Dimensions’ will appear on the screen, after which you can press F5.

After you press that, the page will refresh, and you can see the hidden information.

On the mobile

Go to the Facebook Marketplace listing showing “[hidden information]”.

Tap the “Share” button, which is usually marked by a curved arrow.

Select “Copy link” to save the listing’s address. This will come in handy for the later steps.

Open a web browser on your phone or tablet.

Tap and hold the address bar, then choose “Paste”. This will paste the recently copied information.

Tap “Go” or the Enter key to load the page.

Scroll down to the description to check if the hidden information is now visible. And voila! You will have that information revealed on your screen.

However, it is a matter of great concern that you handle the information responsibly. Facebook hides it for the reason to keep people’s data safe. So now that you have accessed it, it is your responsibility to handle it well.