Since its release, Bethesda’s renowned post-apocalyptic role-playing game, Fallout 4, has captivated players. Waiting in the game gives players the opportunity to kill time and control in-game events, which is only one of its many immersive elements. Knowing how to wait well can improve your gaming experience, whether you’re biding your time till daylight, an upcoming event, or the opening of a business. Fallout 4’s 2024 update adds various new features and improvements to the waiting system. This is your method to become an expert waiter in Fallout 4.

Fallout 4 is the only Bethesda game where you can wait if you have a chair to sit on. You have two options for chairs: make your own or utilise one you find in the overworld. Decide how long you want to wait and take a seat. The game will ask you to wait a certain length of time once you sit down.

Recognising the Waiting

In Fallout 4, you can jump ahead in time without having to engage in any in-game activities just waiting. This can be helpful for waiting on a variety of things, such a particular time of day, the availability of a character or store, or the occurrence of specific occurrences. To wait, just choose a comfortable spot and take these actions:

Locate a Secure Area : Make sure you’re in a secure location free from danger or opponents. When you come out of waiting, the last thing you want is to be in the middle of a gunfight! Select Your Length : Choose the duration of your wait. Depending on your needs, this could take a few hours, until morning or night, or even a few days. To view the wait menu, go to : Upon your Pip-Boy, access the “Wait” function. On PC, this is typically the “T” key, while on consoles, it’s often the “Back” button. Select the Duration : Use the controls to set the amount of time you want to wait. Confirm, and Wait : Confirm your selection, and your character will pass the chosen amount of time.

New Features in the Update for 2024

Fallout 4’s 2024 update improves the waiting system, giving players a more comfortable and engaging experience.

Better Time Selection : In earlier iterations, players could only wait for up to one hour at a time. With the 2024 update, you can now wait for shorter periods of time—like 15 or 30 minutes. This gives you more exact control over how long you have to wait. Dynamic Weather, and Time Changes : Bethesda has added dynamic weather and time changes as users wait for the update. If you’re waiting outside, you might observe variations in the day’s temperature or the weather. This makes waiting more immersive and gives the gaming environment greater authenticity. Interactive Waiting Events : A few places currently offer interactive waiting events. For example, if you’re waiting in a bar, you might see NPCs come and go, engage in conversations, or even witness small events unfold. This makes waiting more engaging and less of a passive experience.

Advice for Efficient Waiting

Even while waiting might appear simple, there are a few strategies to maximise the experience:

Plan Ahead : Determine the time or occasion for your wait before you go. Making a plan in advance guarantees that you won’t have to wait longer than is necessary. Utilise Secure Areas : Before you wait, make sure you’re in a safe place to prevent adversaries or other dangers from interrupting you. Benefit from Dynamic Changes : If you’re waiting outside, be mindful of how the weather and time are changing dynamically. It deepens the experience and occasionally presents fresh possibilities or difficulties. Investigate Interactive Events : Keep an eye out for any potential interactive events while you’re waiting in particular places. These can offer fascinating perspectives into the gaming world and occasionally lead to side quests or hidden loot. Experiment with Different Durations : Don’t always wait for long durations. Sometimes waiting for just a few hours or minutes can be enough to achieve your goals.

In summary

In Fallout 4, becoming proficient at waiting is crucial to playing the game effectively and fully immersing yourself in the universe. In order to make waiting more interesting and realistic, Bethesda has added new features and optimisations with the 2024 update. You may maximise your time in the wasteland by learning how to wait, making use of new features, and adhering to certain advice. Therefore, the next time you’re stuck in Fallout 4, wait like a pro and see how the surroundings change.