How to watch apple’s WWDC keynote?

The 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held this week from June 5 to June 9, and like the previous three years, it will be an online event, although some specific developers and students will be invited to Apple Park. To begin things off, on Monday, Apple will hold a keynote event to start new hardware and software, which is what makes it of attentiveness to the general public.

In the keynote event to be held on Monday, June 5, Apple is likely to bring forth new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The company is also expected to unveil its much awaited AR/VR mixed reality headset, along with a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and much more than that.

Viewers can watch the WWDC 2023 keynote event using one of the methods highlighted underneath. The live stream is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from ‌Apple Park‌ in Cupertino, California. Below is a complete list of when the event will begin in other time zones in the United States and around the world.

Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST

Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT

New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST

Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST

Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST

Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST

Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day

Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day

Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

Watch the Keynote on YouTube

Watch the Keynote on YouTube To watch the WWDC keynote on YouTube may be one of the quickest and easiest ways to catch the event because YouTube is easily accessible on every device, including TV sets and consoles. The YouTube live stream above will be accessible on June 5 as soon as the event kicks off. Watch the Keynote on Mac, iPhone or iPad Viewers can also stream the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, or iPad using Apple’s native Safari browser or any other browser like Chrome. iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, and Macs need to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the stream. Watch the Keynote Using the Apple TV App People can watch the event through Apple’s TV app on Mac, ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple TV, with the link in the TV app becoming available on the day of the event or just before. The app may tell you to tune in at your local time to watch the event live prior to when the WWDC keynote begins. Watch the Keynote on a Windows PC If you don’t have an Apple device at home, you can still access the ‌livestream of WWDC 2023‌ keynote on a desktop or laptop running Windows 10 or later. Meanwhile, Apple offers no guarantees, other platforms may also be able to stream the ‌WWDC 2023‌ keynote using latest versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs/extensions should be installed). Watch in the Apple Developer App or Developer Website Apple is also considering to stream the keynote in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, making it easy for all Apple fans and developers to tune into the event virtually. .

Comments

comments