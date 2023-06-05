How to watch apple’s WWDC keynote?

The 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held this week from June 5 to June 9, and like the previous three years, it will be an online event, although some specific developers and students will be invited to Apple Park. To begin things off, on Monday, Apple will hold a keynote event to start new hardware and software, which is what makes it of attentiveness to the general public.
In the keynote event to be held on Monday, June 5, Apple is likely to bring forth new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The company is also expected to unveil its much awaited AR/VR mixed reality headset, along with a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and much more than that.
Viewers can watch the WWDC 2023 keynote event using one of the methods highlighted underneath. The live stream is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Below is a complete list of when the event will begin in other time zones in the United States and around the world.
- Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST
- Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT
- Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT
- Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST
- Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT
- Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT
- Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT
- New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT
- London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST
- Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST
- Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST
- Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST
- Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST
- Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day
- Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day
- Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day
- Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day
- Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
- Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day
- Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day
- Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day
- Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day
- Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day
- Watch the Keynote on YouTube
Watch the Keynote on YouTube
To watch the WWDC keynote on YouTube may be one of the quickest and easiest ways to catch the event because YouTube is easily accessible on every device, including TV sets and consoles.
The YouTube live stream above will be accessible on June 5 as soon as the event kicks off.
Watch the Keynote on Mac, iPhone or iPad
Viewers can also stream the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, or iPad using Apple’s native Safari browser or any other browser like Chrome. iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, and Macs need to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the stream.
.