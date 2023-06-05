Pixel 7 Pro is $699 for Father’s Day after $200 discount

Following the last offer that ended in mid-April, Google is now discounting the Pixel 7 Pro by $200.
The earlier deals were spring-themed and took $150 off the flagship. The Google Store is now marking Father’s Day with a $200 (Amazon, Best Buy) discount for all Pixel 7 Pro storage options.
“Save $200 on Pixel 7 Pro. Starts June 4, 2023 at 12:00 am PT and ends June 18, 2023 at 11:59pm PT”
As such, the flagship starts at $699 for 128 GB, while you can avail the 512 GB model for just $899. The phone is now almost eight months old, with the rumours of Pixel 8 on the horizon. It will get Android version updates until October 2025 subsequently led by two more years of security patches.
While there’s no discount on the smaller Pixel 7 (besides trade-ins), but the Pixel 6a is down to $299 (Amazon, Best Buy). The Pixel 7a is still $499.
The Pixel Watch starts at $299.99 (Amazon) after $50 off and you can get the LTE model for $329.99 ($70 discount, Amazon), while $40 off brings the Pixel Buds Pro to $159.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
With some of the recent crop of flagship Android phones sporting add-on imaging chipsets, Pixel 7 manufacturers have been able to give a similar level of imaging quality that easily compete the Pixel’s AI photography geniuses.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro gets the best treatment with a sharper curved edge display, more cameras and bigger battery. The Pixel 7 Pro looks more classy when compared to the matte-finished Pixel 7 although both smartphones share the same core hardware.
Inside you will discover Google’s Tensor G2 processor which in India is available with 12GB of RAM. There’s a different ultra-wide-angle camera which now also doubles up as the macro camera because it has a special autofocus. The Pixel 7 Pro also packs in telephoto capability offering up to 5X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom.
Software performance is upbeat and Pixel 7 Pro comes with no bloatware while delivering the fluid Pixel Android experience. Camera performance is excellent and so is the macro mode which is a first for Google Pixel lineup.
Battery performance is not the best as it only lasts 24 hours on a single charge. Charging speeds too are relatively slow compared to the rivals.