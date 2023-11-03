The yearly celebration of everything Blizzard Entertainment, known as BlizzCon, is returning in 2023 and looks to be an incredible occasion for lovers of games such as Diablo, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more. The event will be held in person for the first time in four years, and for those who can’t make the trip to Anaheim, California, there will also be a virtual event. This post will explain how to watch BlizzCon 2023, regardless of whether you’ve attended previous years or not, so you can take part in the thrilling announcements, competitions, and community events. We have all the information below, including the two-day event schedule and the start times of each panel, whether you are attending BlizzCon in person or watching from home.

Where to Watch 2023’s BlizzCon

Along with the official Blizzard Entertainment Twitch and YouTube channels, BlizzCon 2023 will be streamed on the BlizzCon website. Don’t worry if you miss any of the opening ceremony or panels; Blizzard has promised that fans will be able to view replays of each session.

Free Livestream vs. Virtual Tickets

There are two main ways to watch the event offered by BlizzCon: either buy a Virtual Ticket or watch the free webcast. What you need know about each is as follows:

Virtual Ticket: By purchasing a virtual ticket, you can have premium access to all BlizzCon events, including developer Q&A sessions, in-game awards, and more. For devoted fans who wish to experience BlizzCon to the fullest, this is the ideal choice.

Free Livestream: Major announcements, panel discussions, and a few esports competitions are all covered on Blizzard’s free livestream. Here’s the way to go if you’re searching for anything that fits inside your budget.

Official Website for BlizzCon

The official BlizzCon website is the best place to find out information about the convention. Schedules, virtual ticket alternatives, and unique goods are all covered in full here. Save this page to your bookmarks and return often to see new content and relevant links.

BlizzCon on Twitch and YouTube

The live stream for BlizzCon is usually accessible on well-known streaming services like Twitch and YouTube. For those who would prefer to watch on their preferred devices, these platforms offer simple access. To get alerts when the event is live, sign up for the official Blizzard Entertainment channels on these platforms.

BlizzCon 2023 Schedule

Here’s a full programming schedule for BlizzCon 2023, which kicks off on Friday, Nov. 3, and will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Friday, Nov. 3:

BlizzCon 2023 Opening Ceremony – 11am PT – 12:45pm PT

World of Warcraft: What’s Next – 1:30pm PT – 2:15pm PT

Overwatch: Deep Dive – 2:30pm PT – 3:15pm PT

World of Warcraft Classic: What’s Next – 3:30pm PT – 4:15pm PT

Hearthstone: What’s Next – 4:30pm PT – 5:15pm PT

Warcraft Rumblings – 5:30pm PT – 6:30pm PT

Saturday, Nov. 4:

World of Warcraft: Deep Dive – 12pm PT – 12:45pm PT

Overwatch: What’s Next – 1:30pm PT – 2:15pm PT

Diablo IV: Campfire Chat – 2:30pm PT – 3:30pm PT

Community Night – 4:45pm PT – 6:15pm PT

Special Performance: LE SSERAFIM – 6:15pm PT – 6:45pm PT

Get Ready for Special In-Game Awards

Selecting a Virtual Ticket will grant you access to special in-game rewards for all of Blizzard’s games. To redeem these incentives, be sure to adhere to Blizzard’s requirements. They could be a lot of fun to add to your gaming.

Become Social

Engage with the community on social media to join the BlizzCon debate. Use the official event hashtag to interact with other fans, talk about announcements, and express your excitement. You can also follow Blizzard Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Anticipations for BlizzCon 2023

Expect a ton of announcements from the company’s biggest franchises, just like at past BlizzCons. Though few details have been released since the game’s formal announcement more than a year ago, we are aware that Bizzard is developing a new survival game set in an entirely new planet.

Since Diablo IV was published this year, Blizzard is likely to provide updates on its post-launch content plans. News about Diablo IV Season 3 is probably coming, and because Diablo CEO Rod Fergusson has stated that the game will receive yearly expansions, the firm might utilise BlizzCon to reveal the first expansion.

The fact that Blizzard Entertainment is hosting BlizzCon for the first time since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard makes this year’s event more significant. We anticipate that the corporation will acknowledge the landmark acquisition in some way when the event begins with an opening ceremony.

Conclusion

For lovers of Blizzard Entertainment’s games, BlizzCon 2023 looks to be an incredible occasion. You have the option of watching the event for free to get a taste of what’s going on, or purchasing a virtual ticket for a more exclusive experience. For a flawless experience, watch on YouTube and Twitch, stay up to speed on the official BlizzCon website, and think about downloading the BlizzCon mobile app. Remember to interact with the community on social media and keep an eye out for special in-game awards. You’ll be ready to take full advantage of BlizzCon if you follow these suggestions.