How to watch Canelo Alvarez VS Caleb Plant LIVE

Are you all set? As Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez seeks to unify the Super-Middleweight division for the first time – and Caleb Plant seeks to stop him – boxing fans will see either destiny or one of the sport’s greatest upsets.

Today’s massive championship unification bout is one not to be missed for boxing aficionados and casual fight fans alike. Many believe it’s written in the stars, but with unbeaten IBF world champion Caleb Plant standing in his way, a Canelo triumph is far from certain.

These two don’t get along, and the Mexican legend drew blood a little early in their press conference, planting one on his opponent’s face after responding adversely to something the American said. The plant was left with a gash below his right eye after swinging and missing. Canelo’s damage to Billy Joe Saunders in May was only a foreshadowing of what was to follow.

Saunders’ eye socket was smashed by the Mexican, forcing him to depart in the eighth inning, and if Plant can get under his skin again, this could become very interesting.

In addition to being two years younger than Canelo, the American possesses significant height and reach advantages, which might help to level the playing field.

Today, history will be made in either path, so follow our instructions to watch a live stream of Canelo vs. Plant from anywhere.

Where can I watch Canelo vs Plant in the United States?

Canelo versus Plant fans in the United States will have to spend $79.99 for the pay-per-view event on Showtime and Sling TV.

You’ll want to get your money’s worth at that price, which means Sling’s special deal is likely your best choice. That’s because when you buy the PPV, Sling is tossing in a month of its streaming service for free. Choose from its Orange or Blue packages (both of which are normally $35) and enjoy 30+ premium cable channels for the next 30 days.

Canelo versus Plant: How to Watch Without a PPV

New Zealand boxing fans are among the luckiest in the world, as it looks that streaming provider DAZN has secured the rights to broadcast Canelo versus Plant.

So, unlike in other countries where you’ll have to spend a lot of money to watch this fight, DAZN is accessible in New Zealand for just $2.99!

DAZN is available on a variety of devices, including iPhone, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Smart TVs, and gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant if you’re not in the Country

We’ve previously compiled a list of places where you may watch boxing in different nations throughout the world. If you’re traveling this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, your only option is to utilize a VPN to connect to a nation where the fight is being broadcast.

The program is great for this since it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a different place, all while maintaining a secure, encrypted connection.