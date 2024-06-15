The much-awaited UEFA European Football Championship, or Euro 2024, is expected to enthral football fans worldwide, especially those in the US. Fans in the USA have a variety of ways to see all the exciting action as teams from all around Europe compete for the coveted trophy. The most recent details about how to watch Euro 2024 in the USA are available in this guide.

TV Broadcasts

ESPN and ABC have obtained the broadcast rights for Euro 2024 in the United States, much like they have done for past competitions. The majority of the games will be televised by ESPN on its many networks, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes (with Spanish commentary). A few marquee games, like the first game and the championship, will air on ABC.

Univision: Univision will also show matches for those who would rather watch in Spanish. Spanish-language coverage will be available on Univision-affiliated channels like TUDN and UniMás.

Services for Streaming

ESPN+: All of the Euro 2024 matches will be streamed live on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. To access live streams, replays, and highlights, you must have an ESPN+ membership.

FuboTV: With ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC among its channel selection, fuboTV is a well-liked sports streaming service. FuboTV subscription guarantees you won’t miss any action from Euro 2024. Additionally, fuboTV provides a free trial.

Hulu Plus Live TV: This is an even better choice; it includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Members have access to on-demand video and live streaming of matches.

YouTube TV: Channels available on YouTube TV include ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. It’s a fantastic option for cord-cutters who want to watch live Euro 2024 streaming.

Sling TV: Sling TV’s Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2. While it does not include ABC, Sling TV is a more affordable option for streaming the majority of Euro 2024 matches.

Subscription Details

ESPN+

Cost: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Content: Live matches, replays, highlights, and additional soccer-related content.

FuboTV

Cost: Starts at $74.99 per month for the Pro plan.

Content: Includes ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and a variety of other sports channels.

Hulu + Live TV

Cost: $69.99 per month, includes access to Hulu’s on-demand library.

Content: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and more.

YouTube TV

Cost: $72.99 per month.

Content: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and a wide range of other channels.

Sling TV

Cost: $40 per month for the Orange package.

Content: ESPN and ESPN2.

Key Dates and Matches

Tournament Dates: June 14, 2024 – July 14, 2024.

Opening Match: June 14, 2024.

Group Stage: June 14, 2024 – June 26, 2024.

Round of 16: June 29, 2024 – July 2, 2024.

Quarterfinals: July 5, 2024 – July 6, 2024.

Semifinals: July 9, 2024 – July 10, 2024.

Final: July 14, 2024.

Extra Advice

Verify Local Listings : Depending on the location and time zone, match times will change. Verify local listings to find out the precise times of the matches.

Make use of DVR : A lot of streaming providers, such as YouTube TV and fuboTV, have DVR features. If you are unable to watch live, record matches to view at a later time.

Watch Parties : There will be a lot of Euro 2024 watch parties at sports pubs and eateries. Find out whether you may watch the games with other supporters by contacting the local businesses.

In summary

Football fans in the USA have a multitude of methods to watch Euro 2024 thanks to the availability of many broadcasting sources. You can watch all the thrilling events of the tournament on traditional TV networks like ESPN and ABC or on streaming services like ESPN+, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Don’t forget to pre-subscribe to your favourite service and take in the magnificent game! Keep an eye on the listings for your preferred broadcaster and the official UEFA website for the most recent schedules and updates. Enjoy your viewing!