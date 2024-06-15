Tech enthusiasts are thrilled by advancements like ChatGPT, anticipating significant improvements in daily life and job augmentation. However, the general public remains less enthusiastic about the AI “revolution.” Will ChatGPT be on your iPhone? The four reasons why this is happening far too early should not be ignored. Despite AI’s transformative potential—evident in drafting legal documents and analyzing lung cancer scans—many are not yet convinced. Notably, a University of Oxford survey found that four in ten Britons haven’t heard of ChatGPT, and only 9% use it weekly or more.

This could change soon. At its recent Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced a deal to integrate ChatGPT into iPhones. This is significant because Apple’s market share in the UK rivals all other competitors combined. Despite the excitement, deploying this technology at scale might be premature. The technology still has flaws. OpenAI’s recent demonstration of its GPT-4o model showcased the potential of multimodal AI chatbots. However, the demonstration was overly polished, with the AI being unnaturally verbose. If such technology is to replace human interaction in some instances, it needs to be better refined for widespread use.

The Illusion of Intelligence

Generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, are often misunderstood. They are pattern-matching machines, not genuinely intelligent entities. These tools lack the ability to discern right from wrong, leading to incorrect answers and significant errors. For example, ChatGPT once incorrectly claimed there were no countries in Africa starting with the letter ‘K,’ misleading Google search results. With the widespread adoption of AI, especially on iPhones, there is a risk of people relying on and trusting these often flawed judgments.

Another major issue is the inherent bias in AI systems. AI models are trained on internet-sourced data, which can be biased regarding language, race, and gender. Efforts to counteract this bias have been unreliable. For instance, Google Gemini once generated images of Black World War II-era German soldiers.

Another major issue is the inherent bias in AI systems. AI models are trained on internet-sourced data, which can be biased regarding language, race, and gender. Efforts to counteract this bias have been unreliable. For instance, Google Gemini once generated images of Black World War II-era German soldiers.

There is also a question of whether this AI wave was ever truly demanded by the public. The release of ChatGPT in November 2022 was not driven by popular demand, and there hasn't been a significant clamor for Apple's entry into the AI market. Despite ChatGPT reaching 100 million monthly users shortly after launch, this figure has not grown substantially. While this technology benefits Silicon Valley financially, there is growing concern about user data being exploited.

Apple’s Focus on Privacy

To address data security concerns, Apple has emphasized its private cloud compute strategy, ensuring that user conversations with AI tools are secure from prying eyes, including Apple's. While this is a positive step to address privacy issues, it doesn't fully explain the lukewarm reception to AI services. The primary reason for the low adoption rate appears to be a general lack of enthusiasm rather than privacy concerns alone.

However, the general public's response has been less enthusiastic. This discrepancy suggests a gap between the perceived potential of AI and the public's readiness to embrace it.

One reason for this skepticism is the perceived immaturity of the technology. Recent demonstrations of advanced AI models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4o, have shown impressive capabilities but also highlighted current limitations.

